Adobe Express Survey Reveals How Small Business Owners Are Hustling with Passion and Creative Tools

Adobe has released new survey findings showing how small business owners in the U.S. are redefining entrepreneurship through digital savvy, relentless hustle, and tools like Adobe Express. According to Adobe, the survey of 400 small business owners reveals a mix of optimism, overwork, and creative ambition among today’s entrepreneurs — many of whom are leveraging Adobe Express to overcome marketing challenges and build meaningful brands.

The data show a significant shift in the makeup and mindset of small business owners. Forty percent of respondents have been in business for fewer than four years, indicating a rise in new, digitally native entrepreneurs. Adobe describes this group as bold, mobile, and creative, with many working from anywhere — including their beds, cars, or while running errands.

Driven by Passion and Purpose

Among the top reasons small business owners started their ventures: a desire to be their own boss, a passion turned into business, and income potential. For Gen Z founders, passion led the way.

“My favorite thing about being a business owner is being able to be my own boss. I realized quickly that I didn’t like having someone tell me how to spend my time every day. It made me feel trapped, like I didn’t have any control over my own life. Now I can make my own schedule and prioritize things I think are important, not just what my boss cares about,” said Lexi Larson, founder of Sunday Cherries.

“I started my entrepreneurial journey during Covid, just looking for a way to simply connect with other people my age when everything felt super isolating. What began as a little passion project turned into Our Era–my digital and print magazine all about Gen Z culture and media,” said Lucy Ivey, founder and editor-in-chief of Our Era Magazine. “Like a lot of Gen Z founders, I built this from pure passion, not just for the income or independence (though that’s been cool too!). For our generation, it’s not just about starting a business, it’s about building something that’s actually meaningful.”

Pressures and Pain Points

Despite high energy and intent, SMB owners report challenges balancing workload and growth. Adobe found that 41 percent say wearing “all the hats” is their biggest challenge, followed by generating consistent income (39 percent), and work-life balance (14 percent). Three out of four work full-time or more, and 43 percent report working well over 40 hours a week.

Even with the strain, 77 percent say they rarely or never considered giving up their business in the past year.

Marketing Confidence Gaps

Marketing remains a sore spot for many. Adobe’s data show that 71 percent of small business owners consider themselves “average” marketers, and only 14 percent rate themselves highly. Just 10 percent feel their marketing content provides a competitive edge, while a quarter believe it blends in.

Adobe says tools like Adobe Express are helping close that confidence gap. By providing professionally designed, easy-to-customize templates and AI-powered features, Adobe Express supports small businesses in producing high-quality, brand-consistent content more efficiently.

“Biggest lesson? Consistency and clarity are better than perfection. Early on, I used to overthink every single post,” said Jerry Lee, Co-Founder of Wonsulting.

Video and animation content remain intimidating for most respondents. Eighty percent say they lack confidence in video creation, and 60 percent rarely or never use animation. Gen Z is the exception, with 44 percent confident in video and twice as likely to use animation as the general SMB population.

Social Media is Essential — and Overwhelming

The survey highlights that 53 percent of small business owners see social media as their primary visibility tool, far ahead of websites. Gen Z SMB owners rely on social media even more, at 65 percent. Yet only 12 percent believe their social content gives them a competitive edge, and 30 percent say it looks like everyone else’s.

Adobe notes that features in Adobe Express — such as customizable templates and AI-powered enhancements — are aimed at helping small business owners stand out more confidently and consistently.

Confidence and Commitment Remain Strong

Despite long hours and tough marketing terrain, small business owners report a strong sense of perseverance. Twenty-three percent say they’re outperforming competitors, and 36 percent of Gen Z respondents say they feel especially confident. Adobe concludes that today’s small business owners are resilient, passionate, and leaning on creative tools to succeed on their own terms.