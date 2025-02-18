Adobe Expands Firefly AI With Commercially Safe Video Model and New App Features

Adobe has launched a major expansion of its Firefly generative AI platform, introducing a new Firefly Video Model in public beta and unveiling new Firefly plan offerings that integrate AI-powered video, image, and vector generation. The Firefly application, now a comprehensive creative AI hub, includes Generate Video (beta) and multi-modal workflows to help professionals transition seamlessly from ideation to production.

The Firefly Video Model is the only commercially safe AI video generation tool, allowing brands, enterprises, and creators to use AI-generated content without IP concerns. Adobe states that Firefly-generated content is IP-friendly and production-ready, offering organizations a legally secure solution for AI-assisted video production.

“Firefly is designed for creative professionals looking for unmatched creative control and IP-friendly tools that can be used safely and effectively in both ideation and production,” said David Wadhwani, president of Adobe’s digital media business. “We’ve been thrilled to hear from beta customers who’ve found it a game-changer for ideating concepts and producing stunning videos, and we can’t wait to see how the creative community uses it to bring their stories to the world.”

Several major brands and agencies—including Deloitte Digital, dentsu, IBM, Mattel, and PepsiCo/Gatorade—have already adopted Firefly for large-scale content production.

New Features and Expanded Capabilities

The new Firefly app introduces:

Generate Video (beta) – AI-powered video generation that allows professionals to create 1080p videos from text or image prompts, generate B-roll, adjust camera angles, and control scene motion for dynamic storytelling.

– AI-powered video generation that allows professionals to create 1080p videos from text or image prompts, generate B-roll, adjust camera angles, and control scene motion for dynamic storytelling. Scene to Image (beta) – A tool that converts 3D sketches into high-resolution images, enabling structured reference-based artwork creation.

– A tool that converts 3D sketches into high-resolution images, enabling structured reference-based artwork creation. Translate Audio & Video – AI-driven translation capabilities that convert spoken dialogue into over 20 languages while maintaining voice authenticity, tone, and cadence.

– AI-driven translation capabilities that convert spoken dialogue into over 20 languages while maintaining voice authenticity, tone, and cadence. Multi-modal workflows – A unified platform that enables users to generate images, vectors, and videos within the Firefly app and seamlessly integrate them into Adobe Creative Cloud applications such as Photoshop, Premiere Pro, and Express.

New Firefly Plan Offerings and Pricing

Adobe introduced Firefly Standard and Firefly Pro subscription plans:

Firefly Standard: $9.99/month – Includes 2,000 video/audio credits and 20 five-second 1080p video generations.

– Includes 2,000 video/audio credits and 20 five-second 1080p video generations. Firefly Pro: $29.99/month – Includes 7,000 video/audio credits and 70 five-second 1080p video generations.

– Includes 7,000 video/audio credits and 70 five-second 1080p video generations. A Firefly Premium plan will be introduced for high-volume creators requiring additional AI video and audio capabilities.

Commitment to Ethical AI and Content Transparency

Adobe emphasizes its responsible AI approach, training Firefly only on licensed Adobe Stock and public domain content, ensuring that AI-generated material does not infringe on third-party intellectual property. To increase transparency, Firefly-generated videos will feature Content Credentials, allowing users to verify AI-generated content through the Adobe Content Authenticity web app.

The Firefly Video Model (beta) is available globally through new Firefly plan offerings. Users can access Generate Video (beta) and other Firefly AI features through the Firefly app and Adobe Creative Cloud applications.