Adobe Launches Free Web App to Help Creators Protect Content and Ensure Attribution

Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE) announced the launch of the Adobe Content Authenticity web app, a free and easy-to-use tool designed to help creators protect their work and ensure they receive proper attribution. The app enables creators to apply Content Credentials, a secure metadata feature that acts like a “nutrition label” for digital content, providing essential information about the creator and how the content was created and edited. This initiative is part of Adobe’s ongoing effort to champion creator protection and transparency across digital ecosystems.

Content Credentials are already integrated into Adobe Creative Cloud apps such as Photoshop, Lightroom, and Firefly. With the new web app, Adobe is expanding the reach of Content Credentials to empower creators to safeguard their work from unauthorized use and misrepresentation, while also helping consumers assess the trustworthiness of digital content. The app builds on Adobe’s 2019 Content Authenticity Initiative, which now has over 3,700 members working to establish Content Credentials as the industry standard for transparency in digital content.

Scott Belsky, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President of Design & Emerging Products at Adobe, emphasized the importance of this innovation: “Adobe Content Authenticity is a powerful new web application that helps creators protect and get recognition for their work. By offering creators a simple, free and easy way to attach Content Credentials to what they create, we are helping them preserve the integrity of their work, while enabling a new era of transparency and trust online.”

Key Features of the Adobe Content Authenticity Web App

Apply Content Credentials : Creators can now easily attach Content Credentials to their digital work, including images, audio, and video files, to ensure attribution. This helps protect their work from unauthorized use and ensures they receive proper recognition.

: Creators can now easily attach Content Credentials to their digital work, including images, audio, and video files, to ensure attribution. This helps protect their work from unauthorized use and ensures they receive proper recognition. Generative AI Training and Usage Preference : The app allows creators to signal their preference for whether they want their content used by or to train generative AI models. Adobe Firefly, the company’s generative AI model, is only trained on content that Adobe has permission to use. By using this preference, creators can safeguard their work from being used without their consent by other AI models.

: The app allows creators to signal their preference for whether they want their content used by or to train generative AI models. Adobe Firefly, the company’s generative AI model, is only trained on content that Adobe has permission to use. By using this preference, creators can safeguard their work from being used without their consent by other AI models. Inspect and View Content Credentials : With the Chrome extension and Inspect tool, users can recover and display Content Credentials associated with online content. This ensures that even when provenance information is removed, Content Credentials remain accessible.

: With the Chrome extension and Inspect tool, users can recover and display Content Credentials associated with online content. This ensures that even when provenance information is removed, Content Credentials remain accessible. Durable Content Credentials: The app’s use of digital fingerprinting, invisible watermarking, and cryptographically signed metadata ensures that Content Credentials stay connected to the creator’s work throughout its lifecycle, even if the content is altered or shared online.

Availability

The Adobe Content Authenticity web app will be available as a free public beta in Q1 2025. Creators can sign up to be notified when the beta is available. Additionally, the Content Authenticity extension for Google Chrome is available for free as of today.

Adobe will also preview the web app at Adobe MAX, the world’s largest creativity event, from October 14 – 16 in Miami Beach.