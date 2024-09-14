Adobe Introduces New Features to Adobe Express, Aimed at Solopreneurs and SMBs

Adobe announced a series of updates to Adobe Express, the company’s quick and easy content creation app. The new features are designed to help solopreneurs and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) create high-quality, on-brand content for marketing, HR, and sales, all while working seamlessly across teams and business-critical applications. Adobe also introduced a special offer for teams, making Adobe Express available for $49.99 per user per year, with no additional charge for AI-powered features.

With millions of users from large enterprises, SMBs, non-profits, and educational institutions, Adobe Express has become a go-to platform for organizations looking to meet their content creation needs quickly and efficiently. The latest updates provide additional tools for smaller businesses, enabling them to drive business outcomes without needing extensive resources or expertise.

AI Built for Business – At No Extra Cost

One of the key innovations in the latest update is the integration of Adobe Firefly generative AI-powered features, which are included in Adobe Express for teams at no extra cost. These AI features, designed to be commercially safe, allow users to create content more quickly and confidently, knowing that their brand assets are protected.

Innovations for Teams and Enterprises

The latest Adobe Express release also includes enterprise-grade innovations that are easy for teams of any skill level to use. Teams can now create on-brand social posts, flyers, videos, and presentations, leveraging thousands of templates curated by Adobe and hundreds of thousands of assets like stock photos, videos, and audio files.

The platform also integrates with other Adobe apps, such as Photoshop and Illustrator, ensuring that changes made in one app are automatically reflected in Adobe Express designs. This seamless integration allows businesses to save time and effort when working with freelancers or creative professionals.

New Features to Enhance Business Content Creation

Adobe Express now includes several new features aimed at making it easier for businesses to create professional content:

Brand Control and Template Locking : Businesses can now lock essential brand elements, such as fonts and colors, into templates. This ensures that content remains consistent across all teams and collaborators while still allowing for some customization.

: Businesses can now lock essential brand elements, such as fonts and colors, into templates. This ensures that content remains consistent across all teams and collaborators while still allowing for some customization. Enhanced PDF Support : Powered by Adobe Acrobat, Adobe Express now allows users to import, edit, and convert PDFs, making document workflows smoother.

: Powered by Adobe Acrobat, Adobe Express now allows users to import, edit, and convert PDFs, making document workflows smoother. Presentation Creation: With the ability to create professional presentations using brand kits and unique layout tools, Adobe Express helps businesses produce high-quality content quickly.

Anthony Ezidro, CEO of healthcare marketing agency Patient10x, praised the platform’s time-saving capabilities. “With Adobe Express, we’ve cut our content creation time from two to three days down to just four hours or less. This improvement allows us to be much more responsive and productive,” said Ezidro.

Accelerating Marketing Campaigns with AI

The updated Adobe Express platform uses AI to help businesses accelerate their marketing efforts. With features like bulk creation, text rephrasing, and design resizing, businesses can easily create content for multiple channels. Additionally, users can collaborate in real-time, making it easier to work across teams and receive approvals faster.

Seamless Collaboration and Integration

Adobe Express also introduced new tools for collaboration and asset management. Teams can now organize and share access to relevant files, brands, and libraries across projects. Additionally, the platform’s integration with over 150 partner apps, such as TikTok Symphony Assistant and WeTransfer, allows users to streamline their content creation processes further.

Special Offer for Teams and Pricing Information

For a limited time, Adobe Express for teams is available at a special rate of $49.99 per user per year, with AI features included at no extra cost. This offer is guaranteed for up to three years and requires a minimum of two seats. The offer includes a 90-day free trial and runs through September 30, 2024. Nonprofits interested in accessing Adobe Express for free can find more information on Adobe’s website.