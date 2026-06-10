Adobe Launches AI Coworker to Help Teams Run Campaigns

Adobe is expanding its push into agentic AI with the general availability of Adobe CX Enterprise Coworker, a new tool designed to help businesses move from experimenting with artificial intelligence to using it across marketing, customer engagement, and operations.

The company announced the release on June 10, positioning CX Enterprise Coworker as an outcomes-based AI system that can coordinate work across Adobe applications and third-party platforms. For small and midsized businesses with growing marketing demands, the announcement points to a broader shift: AI tools are moving beyond single-task assistance and into systems that can help plan, create, review, and optimize campaigns.

Adobe said the new offering acts as a “central intelligence layer” for teams by synthesizing insights from Adobe and third-party applications. It can coordinate AI agents and workflows across analytics, content creation, customer journey orchestration, and other business functions.

“Many organizations are struggling to translate AI adoption into measurable business results,” said Anjul Bhambhri, SVP of engineering, Customer Experience Orchestration, Adobe. “CX Enterprise Coworker was built to help teams deliver better outcomes, reshaping workflows with agentic AI that is grounded in brand, customer and channel intelligence.”

For small business owners, the most relevant part of the announcement may be the focus on practical campaign execution. Many lean marketing teams already use AI to draft copy, generate creative ideas, or analyze data. Adobe’s new product aims to connect those steps into a single workflow.

A retailer, for example, could use CX Enterprise Coworker to support a seasonal promotion. The system can help identify relevant audiences, create on-brand marketing assets, and build cross-channel customer journeys based on goals such as engagement or conversion. Adobe said teams remain in control by approving plans, adjusting strategies, and deciding when campaigns go to market.

That human review process will matter for business owners who are cautious about handing too much control to AI. While automation may speed up execution, businesses still need oversight to protect brand reputation, ensure messages are accurate, and avoid sending poorly targeted offers to customers.

The tool also addresses customer engagement. Adobe said businesses often miss opportunities across websites, social media, and other channels, particularly when trying to identify customers who may be ready to buy or at risk of leaving. CX Enterprise Coworker can monitor performance signals, evaluate activity against business objectives, and adjust workflows in response.

For a small business, that could mean spotting which customers should receive a personalized offer, which campaigns are underperforming, or which audience segments need different messaging. The value depends heavily on the quality of the data feeding the system. Businesses with incomplete customer records, disconnected tools, or unclear marketing goals may need to clean up internal processes before seeing strong results.

Adobe also highlighted marketing operations as a use case. CX Enterprise Coworker can automatically review marketing content for brand guideline compliance, help manage review cycles, and coordinate work across teams. The system inherits data policies, consent rules, and permissions, which Adobe said provides guardrails inside existing workflows.

That could appeal to businesses that have grown beyond informal marketing processes but do not yet have large internal teams. A company managing email campaigns, social media, paid ads, and customer data may benefit from a system that helps keep content consistent and workflows organized.

Adobe said CX Enterprise Coworker is built on open standards, including Model Context Protocol and Agent2Agent. The company said the product can work across Adobe applications and third-party AI platforms from Amazon Web Services, Anthropic, Google Cloud, Microsoft, OpenAI, and others. That interoperability could be important for businesses already using a mix of cloud, AI, marketing, and productivity tools.

Pricing will likely be a key consideration. Adobe said CX Enterprise Coworker will be available as a standalone offering for new and existing Adobe customers. The company described the pricing as a “low-barrier entry price” that can scale based on the value organizations see. Adobe did not include specific pricing in the announcement.

For smaller businesses, that lack of public pricing may make it harder to evaluate the return on investment. Owners will need to consider not only subscription cost, but also implementation time, staff training, data readiness, and whether the system fits their existing marketing stack.

Adobe said the offering is also designed to be self-service for leaner marketing teams. Through natural language prompts, marketers can describe a goal, and CX Enterprise Coworker can build a campaign plan, create on-brand content, and design a customer journey flow for a designated audience. Embedded analytics and data queries then help marketers evaluate campaign impact.

That approach could reduce the time needed to launch campaigns, especially for businesses without large creative or analytics departments. However, business owners should avoid treating the tool as a replacement for strategy. AI can assemble campaign components quickly, but companies still need to know their audience, define clear goals, review outputs, and measure whether the work drives revenue.

The release comes as Adobe expands Adobe CX Enterprise, which it describes as an end-to-end agentic AI system for managing the customer lifecycle. Adobe said Adobe Experience Platform now powers more than 1 trillion experiences annually and serves as the contextual layer in CX Enterprise.

For small and midsized companies, the broader takeaway is that marketing technology is becoming more automated and more interconnected. Tools like CX Enterprise Coworker may help teams launch campaigns faster and manage customer journeys with more precision. The challenge will be deciding whether the added automation solves a real business problem — and whether the company has the data, staff, and workflow discipline needed to use it effectively.