Adobe Brings Photoshop to Mobile

Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE) has launched Photoshop for iPhone, bringing its widely used image editing and design application to mobile devices. The new app, available starting today, delivers Photoshop’s core tools, including layering, masking, and Firefly-powered Generative Fill, in a mobile-friendly interface. An Android version is set to launch later this year.

The mobile expansion is part of Adobe’s broader initiative to make Photoshop more accessible, with the new mobile app and an enhanced web experience now included in all current Photoshop plans. According to Adobe, these additions provide flexibility for established Photoshop users while also welcoming a new generation of creators.

The introduction of Photoshop’s mobile app marks the first time the software’s advanced editing capabilities are available in a single free mobile application.

Users can create and edit visuals with Photoshop’s signature tools, including selections, layers, and masks. The app also features the Tap Select tool for easy image adjustments, the Spot Healing Brush for removing distractions, and Firefly-powered generative AI tools like Generative Fill and Generative Expand.

The mobile app integrates with Adobe Express, Adobe Fresco, and Adobe Lightroom, allowing creators to transition between workflows seamlessly. Additionally, users can access Adobe Stock’s extensive asset library for added creative elements.

Adobe has introduced a new Photoshop Mobile and Web plan, priced at $7.99 per month or $69.99 annually. This plan provides expanded access to Photoshop on the web and advanced editing features for mobile and iPad users.

Features available in this plan include:

Seamless transitions between mobile and web for cross-device editing

Firefly-powered AI tools, such as Generate Similar and Reference Image, to enhance creativity

More than 20,000 fonts with the ability to import additional options

Object Select for precise selections of people and objects

Advanced retouching tools like Remove Tool, Clone Stamp, and Content-Aware Fill

Enhanced control over transparency, color effects, and blend modes

Lighten and Darken tools for non-destructive image adjustments

All current Photoshop paid plans now include Photoshop on iPad, Photoshop on the web, and the new mobile app.

Adobe has emphasized its commitment to ethical AI development, ensuring that Firefly-powered tools are commercially safe. “Firefly is commercially safe and only trained on content that Adobe has permission to use, including licensed content from Adobe Stock and public domain content where copyright has expired,” the company stated.

Additionally, content created using Firefly-powered tools will include Content Credentials, which serve as a “nutrition label” for digital content, promoting transparency in AI-generated media.

Photoshop for iPhone is now available worldwide in the Apple App Store. The Android version is expected to launch later this year. Existing Photoshop customers will receive access to the new mobile app at no additional cost as part of their current plans.