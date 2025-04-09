Adobe Debuts Powerful New AI Features in Premiere Pro to Revolutionize Video Editing

Adobe has officially launched a suite of new AI-powered tools across its flagship video editing products, including Premiere Pro, After Effects, and Frame.io. Headlining the announcement is Generative Extend, now generally available and powered by Adobe’s Firefly Video Model, which enables editors to instantly generate and extend the length of video and audio clips in 4K and vertical formats.

The launch also includes Media Intelligence in Premiere Pro, an AI feature that allows editors to search through terabytes of footage in seconds, and Caption Translation, which instantly localizes captions in 27 languages. These advancements are now available to video professionals aiming to streamline editing workflows, localize content efficiently, and create seamless transitions without compromising quality.

“We’re so excited to see how the Premiere Pro community uses Generative Extend in 4K and AI-powered Media Intelligence to create stories that capture our imaginations,” said Ashley Still, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Digital Media at Adobe. “By harnessing the power of Firefly and our advanced AI capabilities, we’re transforming the video editing experience and enabling our customers to focus on what matters most to them — telling vivid, compelling stories.”

Generative Extend, first introduced in beta in October 2024, addresses one of the most common challenges in editing: filling video or audio gaps. With just a click and drag, editors can use the tool to stretch clips, smooth transitions, or hold shots longer. The technology supports both landscape and vertical video formats, catering to growing demands for social-first content creation. Outputs from Generative Extend include Content Credentials for transparency, providing a “nutrition label” for AI-generated media.

“Adobe’s new Firefly-powered video tools like Generative Extend have been transformative for our creative and post-production workflows,” said Justin Barnes, Executive Creative Director & Partner at Versus Creative Studio. “They seamlessly integrate into our existing pipeline, allowing us to rapidly experiment, iterate, and develop creative ideas faster than ever. The ability to automate time-consuming tasks has unlocked all new efficiencies and given back time to the creative process, allowing us to further push the limits of storytelling.”

Media Intelligence enhances clip discovery by recognizing objects, camera angles, metadata, and more—eliminating the need for manual searches. “I’m really excited by the AI products that Adobe is developing for filmmakers — especially new features like Media Intelligence, which helps me get to the edit that much faster,” said Ernie Gilbert, filmmaker and editor of A24’s “Opus.”

Other Premiere Pro upgrades include:

AI-powered Caption Translation : Automatically generates captions in 27 languages, reducing manual translation time.

: Automatically generates captions in 27 languages, reducing manual translation time. Color Management: A new system that transforms raw and log footage into HDR and SDR on import for more vibrant and consistent color.

In After Effects, Adobe has introduced:

High-Performance Preview Playback : Faster composition playback on any computer.

: Faster composition playback on any computer. Expanded 3D Tools : Includes Animated Environment Lights for realistic compositing.

: Includes Animated Environment Lights for realistic compositing. HDR Monitoring: Enhanced accuracy for high-dynamic-range content.

Frame.io, Adobe’s collaboration platform, now includes expanded cloud storage, enhanced document review tools, transcription generation (beta), watermarking, and new enterprise-grade security and access control tools like Access Groups (beta).

Adobe confirmed that many of this season’s award-winning films used Adobe’s suite of creative tools. The Oscar-winning “Anora,” which claimed five Academy Awards including Best Picture, and titles like “Dune: Part Two” and “The Substance” were produced using Premiere Pro, After Effects, Frame.io, and other Creative Cloud products.

“Adobe Premiere Pro has been a go-to tool for me because of its versatility and ability to handle everything from quick edits to detailed, complex sequences,” said Sean Baker, writer, director, and editor of “Anora.”

All new features in Premiere Pro and After Effects are available starting today. Generative Extend includes complimentary generations for a limited time. Frame.io’s new transcription and Access Groups features are in beta, while all other upgrades are generally available.