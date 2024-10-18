Adobe Unveils Premiere Pro Innovations Powered by New Firefly Video Model

Adobe just announced the beta release of new video editing workflows in Premiere Pro powered by the new Firefly Video Model (beta).

These innovations, aimed at professional video editors, include the Firefly-powered Generative Extend (beta), a tool designed to simplify the extension of video and audio clips to cover gaps and smooth transitions in footage.

This feature marks the first set of Firefly-powered video editing tools, which will help video professionals streamline their work and boost creativity.

Firefly-Powered Video Workflows – Safe for Commercial Use

Adobe’s Firefly-powered Generative Extend tool (beta) allows video editors to extend clips seamlessly by generating new frames at the beginning or end of a shot.

It also extends audio clips to fill ambient room tones, addressing common challenges faced by video editors. The Firefly Video Model (beta) and its features are designed to be safe for commercial use, as the model is trained on licensed and public domain content.

Adobe applies Content Credentials to certain Firefly-powered outputs to ensure transparency and accountability regarding the use of generative AI.

Premiere Pro Innovations and Performance Upgrades

Premiere Pro’s latest updates include major performance enhancements, along with a newly designed Premiere color management system (beta), which automatically transforms footage from cameras into HDR and SDR, simplifying the color grading process.

Additionally, the app introduces context-aware properties panels and faster ProRes exports, boosting efficiency for editors. Support for a wider range of cameras, including Canon, Sony, ARRI, and RED, has also been expanded, allowing editors to work with native files more easily.

After Effects and Frame.io Upgrades

Adobe also announced upgrades to After Effects, featuring an enhanced 3D workspace and deeper integration with Substance 3D, enabling motion designers to create photorealistic 3D elements more effectively. The new “Send to After Effects” feature in Substance 3D Painter streamlines the transfer of textured 3D models for use in motion graphics.

In Frame.io, Adobe has introduced new tools for simplifying complex collaboration and content workflows. The addition of custom metadata models allows teams to categorize assets more efficiently. Major camera brands like Canon, Nikon, and Leica have joined Frame.io’s Camera to Cloud ecosystem, further optimizing media transfers from set to editing teams.

Industry Adoption and Recognition

Adobe’s video tools, including Premiere Pro, After Effects, Substance 3D, and Frame.io, have powered many critically acclaimed projects in 2024, including award-winning TV shows such as The Bear, Saturday Night Live, and Shogun, along with notable films such as Dìdi (弟弟) and Frida. The company recently received two Emmy awards for its contributions to television technology and innovation, further solidifying Adobe’s leadership in the creative software industry.

Pricing and Availability

The Firefly Video Model (beta) is currently available in a limited public beta on firefly.adobe.com. Adobe will provide further information on pricing once the Firefly Video Model moves out of beta.