Adobe Unveils New Innovations in Photoshop and Illustrator

Adobe recently announced major updates to its flagship design applications, Photoshop and Illustrator.

These innovations are designed to provide creative professionals with unmatched speed, precision, and power, transforming workflows across graphic design, creative imaging, and illustration.

Ashley Still, senior vice president of digital media at Adobe, highlighted the impact of these new tools: “The world’s most creative people across industries trust Photoshop and Illustrator to help them realize their visions in stunning and breathtaking ways. We’re thrilled to introduce transformative innovations across our flagship design apps that bring the creative community the most powerful creative tools yet.”

Photoshop: New Features for Seamless Creative Workflows

The latest release of Photoshop includes several powerful tools and enhancements that streamline workflows and offer more flexibility in creating digital art and design:

Distraction Removal Tool : This new smart technology allows users to quickly remove unwanted objects like people, wires, and cables with ease.

: This new smart technology allows users to quickly remove unwanted objects like people, wires, and cables with ease. Generative Workspace (Beta) : Powered by Adobe Firefly, this workspace enables designers to ideate, brainstorm, and iterate concepts intuitively, facilitating faster production of stunning visuals.

: Powered by Adobe Firefly, this workspace enables designers to ideate, brainstorm, and iterate concepts intuitively, facilitating faster production of stunning visuals. Adobe Substance 3D Viewer (Beta) : Integrating with the Photoshop beta app, this feature allows designers to view and edit 3D Smart Objects within 2D designs.

: Integrating with the Photoshop beta app, this feature allows designers to view and edit 3D Smart Objects within 2D designs. Generative Tools : Now generally available, tools such as Generative Fill, Generative Expand, Generate Similar, and Generate Background—powered by the Adobe Firefly Image 3 Model—offer new ways to kickstart creative ideation.

: Now generally available, tools such as Generative Fill, Generative Expand, Generate Similar, and Generate Background—powered by the Adobe Firefly Image 3 Model—offer new ways to kickstart creative ideation. Workflow Enhancements: The release includes improvements like OCIO Configuration for enhanced color management and a 32-bit Workflow for HDR, delivering superior image quality and precision.

Illustrator: Enhanced Tools for Core Design Workflows

The Illustrator updates are set to enhance design workflows with tools that boost productivity and creativity:

Objects on Path : This feature lets users quickly attach, arrange, and move objects along any path with speed and accuracy.

: This feature lets users quickly attach, arrange, and move objects along any path with speed and accuracy. Enhanced Image Trace : Designers can now convert graphics to vectors faster and more accurately, enabling seamless customization.

: Designers can now convert graphics to vectors faster and more accurately, enabling seamless customization. Generative Shape Fill (Beta) : Powered by the Firefly Vector Model, this tool allows users to add detailed vectors to shapes using text prompts.

: Powered by the Firefly Vector Model, this tool allows users to add detailed vectors to shapes using text prompts. Mockup Feature : The new Mockup tool automatically adjusts art to fit real-life objects, making it easy to create high-quality prototypes for products such as packaging and apparel.

: The new Mockup tool automatically adjusts art to fit real-life objects, making it easy to create high-quality prototypes for products such as packaging and apparel. Productivity Enhancements: Updates such as the Enclosed Selection Mode, Export as PDF, Quick Gradient Creation, and more streamline everyday design tasks for enhanced speed and efficiency.

Responsible Innovation with AI and Content Credentials

Adobe remains committed to supporting the creative community with responsible AI innovations that align with its AI Ethics principles. The company has integrated Content Credentials into its Creative Cloud apps, including Photoshop, enabling creators to add information about themselves and their editing process to their work.

Additionally, Adobe has launched the new Adobe Content Authenticity web app, allowing creators to protect their work and gain proper attribution. This app includes the Generative AI Training and Usage Preference feature, which enables users to indicate if they do not want their content used to train AI models. A free public beta of this web app will be available in Q1 2025.

Availability

The latest updates to Photoshop and Illustrator are available globally right now.

Image: Adobe