Adobe Updates Photoshop with Advanced Generative Capabilities

Adobe has announced an update to Photoshop, which brings more creative power to users of all skill levels. The new Photoshop (beta) introduces advanced generative capabilities, including Reference Image, Generate Image, and Generate Similar, which empower users to bring their creative vision to life in seconds.

Powered by the new Firefly Image 3 Foundation Model, these innovations mark a significant leap forward in the world of image editing. The latest update is designed to shorten the distance between the blank page and amazing results, making it easier for users to generate high-quality content quickly and efficiently.

New Features in Photoshop

The new features in Photoshop include:

Reference Image: allows users to select an image as generative inspiration, giving them more control over the creative process.

Generate Image: enables users to generate images from text, shortening the distance between the blank page and amazing content.

Generate Similar: allows users to iterate on their ideas, exploring creation concepts with more precision and control.

Generate Background: replaces and creates backgrounds, making it easier to generate content that seamlessly blends into existing images.

Enhance Detail: fine-tunes images to improve sharpness and clarity.

More Tools

Additionally, Photoshop introduces new tools for design and creation, including the Adjustment Brush, Improved Font Browser, and Adjustment Presets.

Adjustment Brush enables users to easily apply non-destructive adjustments to specific portions of images.

Improved Font Browser delivers real-time access to Adobe’s over 25,000 fonts in the cloud – without leaving Photoshop – so users can find the perfect type for any project.

Adjustment Presets enables creators to effortlessly change the appearance of images with filters that apply effects in a single click and with the ability to create and save customized presets as well.

Adobe’s commitment to responsible innovation is evident in its approach to AI development, with a focus on accountability, responsibility, and transparency. The company’s AI Ethics principles ensure that AI-generated content is clearly labeled, providing transparency for users.

“This massive new update to Photoshop takes creativity to unprecedented levels – whether you are a professional or brand new to Photoshop,” said Ashley Still, senior vice president, Creative Product Group at Adobe. “Through new Firefly-powered features in Photoshop, we are bringing ideation and creation closer together and making editing images both more powerful and approachable so everyone can realize their creative vision.”

Small business owners and individuals can benefit from the new Photoshop update by leveraging its advanced generative capabilities to streamline their creative workflows, saving time and increasing productivity. The update is a testament to Adobe’s commitment to empowering creatives and driving innovation in the industry.