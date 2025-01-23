Adobe Unveils Major Updates to Premiere Pro, After Effects, and Frame.io

Adobe has introduced significant updates to its flagship tools—Premiere Pro (beta), After Effects (beta), and Frame.io—designed to streamline workflows and reduce time-consuming tasks for video professionals. The updates come just before the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, aiming to support filmmakers and motion designers with new AI-powered tools and enhanced performance features.

The Premiere Pro (beta) update features AI-driven Media Intelligence, including a new Search panel designed to simplify finding the perfect footage. This tool automatically recognizes clip content, including objects, locations, camera angles, and metadata. Users can search using natural language terms like “person skating with a lens flare” or “close-up of person running at sunset” to locate relevant clips quickly.

Media analysis occurs entirely on users’ systems, ensuring that no internet connection is required and that content is not used to train AI models.

Premiere Pro (beta) now supports caption translation in 17 languages, allowing editors to expand audience reach effortlessly. The feature also enables multiple caption tracks to display simultaneously, making it easier to manage multilingual content or assist in editing workflows involving non-native languages.

The After Effects (beta) update introduces a modern caching system that leverages both RAM and high-performance hard drives, significantly improving playback speeds for larger and more complex compositions. This enhancement enables even older machines to preview entire compositions without interruptions, making motion design more interactive and efficient.

Additionally, HDR monitoring is now supported in After Effects (beta), providing accurate color representation for PQ and HLG video on both professional reference monitors and standard laptops. Enhanced video scopes ensure precise adjustments for HDR projects.

Frame.io has expanded its Camera to Cloud (C2C) functionality with Canon’s C80 and C400 cameras. Following a December firmware update, these cameras can now automatically upload proxy files to Frame.io, enabling real-time collaboration between production and post-production teams. Editors can start working on proxy files immediately in Premiere Pro and seamlessly relink to raw camera formats for final delivery.

This integration allows filmmakers to address issues during production, avoid reshoots, and ensure that footage is securely stored and accessible. All that’s required is a Frame.io account, a network connection, and a pairing code to begin uploading video files within minutes.

Creative Cloud members can access these beta updates today. The betas can be installed alongside the current versions of Premiere Pro and After Effects. Adobe encourages users to test these features and provide feedback to help refine future releases.