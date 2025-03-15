Adobe Report Highlights Work-Life Balance and AI Adoption Among Entrepreneurs

Adobe has released its 2025 Work-Life Balance Report, providing insights into how solopreneurs and small business owners manage their professional and personal lives. The report, based on a survey of 1,018 entrepreneurs, examines the challenges and benefits of entrepreneurship, work habits, and the increasing role of AI in business operations.

The report highlights that nearly three in five entrepreneurs experience a better work-life balance than they did in traditional employment. However, many still struggle to fully disconnect from work, averaging only 11 days off per year, excluding national holidays. Among surveyed Gen Z entrepreneurs, the average number of days off is slightly higher at 13.

Additionally, 82 percent of entrepreneurs reported losing sleep due to work-related concerns, with financial worries being the most common cause. More than one in ten Baby Boomers cited technological changes as a source of sleeplessness, while nearly one in four Millennials said family-related concerns kept them awake at night.

A growing number of entrepreneurs are turning to AI tools to streamline their workflows and improve efficiency. According to the report, nearly two in five surveyed entrepreneurs aim to save time in 2025 by adopting new AI-powered solutions. On average, entrepreneurs report saving six hours per week—equating to 310 hours per year—by using AI tools.

Among the key priorities for AI adoption in 2025, respondents cited lead generation and sales identification (53 percent), automation of accounting tasks (53 percent), and streamlining data entry and processing (51 percent). Solopreneurs were found to use AI 17 percent more frequently than small business owners.

The report finds that over one in five small business owners work more than 50 hours a week, compared to 28 percent of solopreneurs. Late-night work is common, with solopreneurs working past 10 p.m. an average of nine times per month, while small business owners do so seven times a month.

Despite these extended hours, many entrepreneurs say that flexible work schedules enable them to spend more daytime hours with their families. However, the persistent demands of business ownership still impact overall work-life balance.

Nearly half of surveyed entrepreneurs stated that financial independence was a primary reason for starting their businesses, and 79 percent reported achieving this goal. Additionally, 33 percent of solopreneurs started their businesses to enable more travel opportunities, with 67 percent successfully fulfilling that ambition. Millennial respondents were particularly focused on spending more time with family, with 79 percent reporting success in that endeavor.

When asked how they would use an additional 10 hours per week, Gen Z and Gen X entrepreneurs said they would dedicate more time to loved ones, while Millennials expressed interest in hobbies. Baby Boomers indicated they would invest extra time in their health and wellness.