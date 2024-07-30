Adobe’s New Illustrator and Photoshop Tools Boost Design Efficiency

Illustrator now offers a Generative Shape Fill tool, which allows designers to add detailed vectors to shapes using text prompts. This tool uses the latest Firefly Vector Model. Other new features in Illustrator include the Dimension Tool, Mockup, Text to Pattern, and an improved Contextual Taskbar. These updates aim to save time and streamline design processes.

Photoshop’s new features include the Selection Brush Tool and Adjustment Brush Tool. The Generate Image feature is now available, enabling users to create complex designs more efficiently. These tools help designers make detailed edits and unique designs with greater ease.

Ashley Still, Adobe’s senior vice president of digital media, stated, “Adobe’s tools deliver innovative features to maximize productivity and accelerate workflows.” She emphasized that the new updates integrate seamlessly into existing workflows, allowing designers to focus on their creative tasks.

These updates cater to a wide range of design disciplines, including graphic design, fashion, and interior design. They aim to make repetitive tasks faster and more efficient, freeing up time for more creative work. The tools support various design processes, from creating marketing graphics to testing product packaging.

Adobe Firefly, the AI assistant, powers these new features. It helps designers quickly add detailed vectors and create custom patterns in Illustrator. In Photoshop, Firefly assists with generating images and enhancing details in large formats. These AI-driven tools aim to increase productivity and precision in design work.

The latest updates in Illustrator and Photoshop are available today. These include the new Generative Shape Fill, Dimension Tool, and Mockup in Illustrator, as well as the Selection Brush Tool and Generate Image in Photoshop.

Adobe emphasizes its commitment to supporting the creative community. The company integrates AI technology in a way that respects creators’ rights and supports ethical practices. Adobe Firefly is designed to be safe for commercial use and is trained on licensed content. Adobe continues to innovate to protect creators’ rights and ensure the provenance of content.

The new features are available in the latest versions of Illustrator and Photoshop, offering designers new tools to improve their creative processes and deliver high-quality work more efficiently.