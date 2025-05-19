ADP Launches CPR Education Through Mobile App in Partnership with American Heart Association

ADP has announced a new initiative to deliver Hands-Only CPR education through its ADP Mobile Solutions app, a move that supports the American Heart Association’s goal to build a Nation of Lifesavers. This program aims to expand CPR awareness and training across the American workforce by offering millions of users the opportunity to learn life-saving techniques directly through their mobile devices.

Cardiac arrest affects more than 10,000 individuals annually in U.S. workplaces, according to the American Heart Association. Immediate CPR can double or even triple a person’s chance of survival, yet many Americans report feeling unprepared to help during a cardiac emergency. By partnering with the American Heart Association, ADP is working to change that.

“Increasing access to modern, accessible CPR education is critical to saving more lives from cardiac arrest,” said Nancy Brown, chief executive officer of the American Heart Association. “Through Nation of Lifesavers, we aim to double the survival rate from sudden cardiac arrest by 2030. With this support from ADP, we can bring lifesaving skills directly to the fingertips of millions of workers.”

The new program, which is optional for ADP clients, includes a simple two-step training process: users watch a 60-second Hands-Only CPR instructional video and then complete a four-question assessment. Those who complete the course receive a digital Nation of Lifesavers badge, acknowledging their preparedness to act in emergency situations.

Since the feature’s pilot in Fall 2024, over 160,000 users have engaged with the CPR education content. With 14 million active monthly users on the ADP Mobile Solutions app, the potential reach of this initiative is significant as the rollout continues.

“Every decision we make is centered on helping people thrive at work and in life,” said Maria Black, president and CEO of ADP. “Through technology and human-centered innovation, we are proud to support the work of the American Heart Association in building a stronger chain of survival across the workplace.”

Beyond digital education, ADP is also extending this initiative to physical locations. The company plans to host more than 100 in-person training sessions on Hands-Only CPR and automated external defibrillator (AED) usage across 18 of its offices nationwide throughout 2025 and into early 2026.

The company’s support for heart health initiatives isn’t new. ADP associates have participated in the American Heart Association’s Heart Walk events nationwide for the past four years, raising awareness and funds for cardiac health.

Hands-Only CPR involves chest compressions without rescue breaths and is effective for teens and adults who suffer sudden cardiac arrest. Quick response, including the use of an AED when available, is crucial. However, the American Heart Association notes that only half of workers today know the location of an AED at their workplace.

The ADP and American Heart Association collaboration underscores the importance of accessibility in emergency training and aims to empower more people to respond effectively when seconds matter.

To learn more about the program, visit heart.org/nation.