ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Adds 233,000 Jobs in October, Annual Pay Up 4.6%

Private sector employment in the U.S. increased by 233,000 jobs in October, while annual pay for job-stayers grew by 4.6% year-over-year, according to the latest ADP National Employment Report. Produced by ADP Research in collaboration with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab, the report provides an independent, high-frequency view of the private-sector labor market based on payroll data from over 25 million U.S. employees.

“Even amid hurricane recovery, job growth was strong in October,” said Nela Richardson, Chief Economist at ADP. “As we round out the year, hiring in the U.S. is proving to be robust and broadly resilient.”

October 2024 ADP Jobs Report Highlights

Job Growth by Sector

The private sector saw its strongest job creation since July 2023, driven by robust growth in most industries. Manufacturing was the only sector to see a reduction in employment.

Goods-producing sectors : Added 22,000 jobs Natural resources/mining: +4,000 Construction: +37,000 Manufacturing: -19,000

: Added 22,000 jobs Service-providing sectors : Added 211,000 jobs Trade/transportation/utilities: +51,000 Information: +7,000 Financial activities: +11,000 Professional/business services: +31,000 Education/health services: +53,000 Leisure/hospitality: +37,000 Other services: +21,000

: Added 211,000 jobs

Regional Employment Changes

Employment gains varied across U.S. regions, with the South seeing the highest increase.

Northeast : +48,000 New England: -6,000 Middle Atlantic: +54,000

: +48,000 Midwest : +63,000 East North Central: +51,000 West North Central: +12,000

: +63,000 South : +77,000 South Atlantic: +60,000 East South Central: -13,000 West South Central: +30,000

: +77,000 West : +44,000 Mountain: +26,000 Pacific: +18,000

: +44,000

Employment by Establishment Size

Large establishments led job growth, adding 140,000 jobs, while smaller establishments saw minimal gains.

Small establishments : +4,000 1-19 employees: +10,000 20-49 employees: -6,000

: +4,000 Medium establishments : +86,000 50-249 employees: +58,000 250-499 employees: +28,000

: +86,000 Large establishments: +140,000

Pay Insights

In October, pay growth slowed for both job-stayers and job-changers. Job-stayers saw a year-over-year pay increase of 4.6%, while job-changers experienced a 6.2% increase.

Median Annual Pay Change by Industry for Job-Stayers

Goods-producing sectors : Natural resources/mining: +3.4% Construction: +4.9% Manufacturing: +4.5%

: Service-providing sectors : Trade/transportation/utilities: +4.4% Information: +4.3% Financial activities: +4.9% Professional/business services: +4.5% Education/health services: +5.1% Leisure/hospitality: +4.6% Other services: +4.8%

:

Median Annual Pay Change by Firm Size for Job-Stayers