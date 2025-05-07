ADP Marks National Small Business Week with Insights from Nearly 18,000 Entrepreneurs

In recognition of National Small Business Week, ADP has released insights drawn from nearly 18,000 small business owners across the United States as part of its Grit & Wisdom Contest. The initiative invited small business owners to share their best strategies for success, revealing recurring themes and advice aimed at helping entrepreneurs thrive in a challenging business environment.

The contest responses reflected the passion and persistence required to run a small business. ADP highlighted several key takeaways from these submissions and paired them with expert insights on topics such as benefits, compliance, employee development, and technology.

Small Business Owners Share Their Top Strategies

ADP found that patience, adaptability, and persistence were widely recognized as essential qualities for sustained success. Business owners stressed the importance of being open to new ideas and the value of learning from failure. Innovation and continuous improvement were commonly cited as keys to staying competitive.

Another dominant theme was the importance of building and maintaining a strong team. Participants emphasized the value of treating employees well and fostering a positive company culture. Many advised fellow business owners to lead by example and encourage curiosity, which often results in innovation and improved practices.

Despite the long hours and frequent challenges, many small business owners expressed strong feelings of love and enjoyment for their work. Sentiment analysis from the contest entries revealed that these emotions were among the most frequently expressed, helping to sustain morale and strengthen both customer and team relationships.

ADP Experts Weigh In

To supplement the insights from small business owners, ADP leaders shared advice on addressing some of the most pressing HR and operational challenges facing small businesses today.

“For small businesses competing for talent, a comprehensive benefits strategy can help,” said Tina Wang, division vice president of human resources at ADP. “There are more options now for small businesses to offer competitive benefits while still managing costs, and benefits can go a long way in making employees feel valued. Focus on high-impact benefits, from medical to retirement benefits, and prioritize education – recent ADP research shows that employees who better understand their benefits are more likely to value and stay with their employer. They’re seeing and appreciating the investment their organization is making in them.”

Jason Delserro, chief talent acquisition officer at ADP, emphasized the importance of employee growth and upskilling. “Learning and development are true growth engines for small businesses,” Delserro said. “Creating clear pathways for employees to grow within your company is more essential than ever. Focus on critical skills and practical experience—not just formal credentials—and invest in on-the-job learning through training and stretch assignments. Small businesses have a unique edge: the ability to expose employees to multiple areas of the business. Define what you’re looking for in a candidate, but also envision how they can evolve with your business in the years ahead.”

On compliance, Meryl Gutterman, senior counsel at ADP, urged vigilance. “With the compliance landscape continuously changing, it’s important for small businesses to monitor for changes,” she said. “From minimum wage and salary threshold changes to pay transparency and paid leave laws, there may be federal or state-level changes that require action to remain compliant.”

Brooke Hatcher, chief product officer at ADP, spoke to the evolving role of technology in small business operations. “As technology continues to evolve, small business owners are embracing tools that streamline operations — but not at the expense of human connection,” Hatcher said. “They want smart, intuitive solutions that save time and reduce complexity, while still giving them access to real experts who understand their needs. It’s about creating a support system that combines innovation with personal guidance from trusted advisors, so they can focus on growing their business.”

For more insights and resources, ADP directs readers to visit adp.com/gritandwisdom.