Halloween is an exciting time, especially for those who enjoy wearing costumes. However, things have changed considerably as far as what is considered acceptable when it comes to costumes. Many once-popular costumes have since fallen out of favor for being offensive or in bad taste.

If you’re planning on wearing a costume to work, you’ll want to be extra sure the one you choose is appropriate. This means generally avoiding any of the following types of costumes:

Costumes that are culturally insensitive: Native American, Asian, Middle Eastern, etc

Costumes that are insulting to certain body types, disabilities or appearances (fat suits, etc)

Costumes that are tight, revealing, or “sexy”

Costumes that have obscene or offensive language or subject matter

Costumes that are gory or overly scary

Costumes that make it difficult to move around, such as inflatable costumes or costumes with large accessories

Costumes with a mask that covers the whole face

Costumes involving religion or religious figures

We scoured the web to find costumes that would be super appropriate for work. These costumes are all work-friendly and allow for full visibility and mobility. And best of all, they’re easy! Some are just t-shirts or onesies, some are simply headpieces. There are plenty of full costumes as well. So if you’re in need of a costume for work, check out our list of 50 super appropriate adult Halloween costumes for work.

1.Karen

You can’t get any simpler than a t-shirt costume, and this one will get a laugh out of everyone!

Karen

Buy on Amazon

2. The Manager

If you want to do a costume together with Karen (see above), you can be the manager.

Buy on Etsy

The Manager

Buy on Amazon

3. Composition Notebook

Another great t shirt costume!

Composition Notebook

Buy on Amazon

4. Snow White

Pretty much any princess is a classic costume, but Snow White is one of the OG Disney princesses.

Snow White

Buy on Amazon

5. Maleficent

You can wear this amazing headpiece and all black.

Maleficent

Buy on Amazon

6. Totoro

Another super easy costume is the onesie style – zip it up over your regular clothes and BOOM – costume! This Totoro one is adorable.

Totoro

Buy on Amazon

7. 1920s Man

Peaky Blinders or Gatsby, old sport.

1920s Man

Buy on Amazon

8. Black Cat

Classic Halloween icon.

Black Cat

Buy on Amazon

9. Mary Poppins

This is an amazing costume – you get the entire Mary Poppins clothing outfit, plus the hat and parrot topper to put on any umbrella.

Mary Poppins

Buy on Amazon

10. Dinosaur

Another onesie costume – dinosaurs are always fun and very on trend right now.

Dinosaur

Buy on Amazon

11. Crayon

Wear this alone or get some friends and make a whole box of crayons!

Crayon

Buy on Amazon

12. Pink Lady

All you have to do is decide if you want to be Frenchie, Jan, or Rizzo.

Pink Lady

Buy on Amazon

13. Butterfly

Open your arms and let everyone enjoy your majestic beauty! This comes with antennae and a lacy face mask.

Butterfly

Buy on Amazon

14. 80’s Pattern

Not technically a costume, but this maxi dress comes in a variety of retro 1980s and 90s patterns. You could say you’re a 1986 TrapperKeeper!

80’s Pattern

Buy on Amazon

15. Waldo

Easy, classic, and fun.

Waldo

Buy on Amazon

16. Skeleton Queen

This beautiful costume doesn’t even need face paint, and it’s totally work appropriate.

Skeleton Queen

Buy on Amazon

17. Beetlejuice

Showtime!

Beetlejuice

Buy on Amazon

18. Butter

This over-the-body costume isn’t too bulky or long, so it’s doable for work. Plus…it’s butter!

Butter

Buy on Amazon

19. PacMan and Ghosts

A great idea for a group costume – t shirts of Pac Man, the ghosts, a cherry and a strawberry.

PacMan and Ghosts

Buy on Amazon

20. Sunflower

Again, sometimes just a great headpiece is all you need. Put on a brown shirt and green pants for the full effect.

Sunflower

Buy on Amazon

21. Renaissance Lady

You can always re-wear it at your local Ren Faire.

Renaissance Lady

Buy on Amazon

22. Pokeball

Another small form factor costume.

Pokeball

Buy on Amazon

23. Scarecrow

Another Halloween icon. You get the hat and collar. Wear a flannel and some overalls and you’re a scarecrow!

Buy on Amazon

Scarecrow

Buy on Amazon

24. Jedi

This Jedi costume is on the expensive side, but handmade and exceptional it is.

Jedi

Buy on Amazon

25. Prairie Woman

Any dress of this style (think cottagecore) qualifies as “prairie” or “pioneer.”

Prairie Woman

Buy on Amazon

26. Skeleton

Another zip-up onesie. Perfect for chilly weather.

Buy on Amazon

Skeleton

Buy on Amazon

27. Fairy

A gorgeous one-size-fits-all fairy dress. Add a flower crown, wings, a wand – endless possibilities!

Fairy

Buy on Amazon

28. Bumble Bee

This adorable fuzzy bee costume is under $20!

Bumble Bee

Buy on Amazon

29. Ketchup and Mustard

For a couple or duo, everyone’s favorite condiments!

Ketchup and Mustard

Buy on Amazon

30. Elvis

An amazing jumpsuit worthy of the King.

Elvis

Buy on Amazon

31. Sriracha Bottle

Red t-shirt with the Sriracha emblem, plus a green beanie hat. Both can be worn again for non-costumed events.

Buy on Etsy

Sriracha Bottle

Buy on Amazon

32. Star Trek Officer

This long sleeved shirt comes in Red, Yellow and Blue. Maybe don’t get red…

Buy on Etsy

Star Trek Officer

Buy on Amazon

33. 1950’s Poodle Skirt

The skirt comes in lots of colors and has an elastic waistband for an almost universal fit.

Buy on Ebay

1950’s Poodle Skirt

Buy on Amazon

34. Zombie

This hoodie and some tattered pants are all you need for an easy and work-friendly zombie look.

Buy on Amazon

Zombie

Buy on Amazon

35. Charlie Brown

Good grief, this is an easy costume.

Charlie Brown

Buy on Amazon

36. Pirate

Be a swashbuckler…or Jerry Seinfeld in the puffy shirt.

Pirate

Buy on Amazon

37. Russell

You get Russell’s hat, cravat, and sash. Add a yellow polo shirt and brown shorts.

Russell

Buy on Amazon

38. Dug the Dog

Pair up with Russell above for a fun and easy couple’s costume.

Dug the Dog

Buy on Amazon

39. Hedgehog

This is one of the cutest costumes ever.

Hedgehog

Buy on Amazon

40. Harry Potter

This store also has Ravenclaw, Slytherin and Hufflepuff robes.

Buy on Amazon

Harry Potter

Buy on Amazon

41. Link

Throw on some brown pants and boots and you are now an iconic video game character.

Buy on Amazon

Link

Buy on Amazon

42. Robin Hood

This is actually a womens’ costume which is a fun twist.

Robin Hood

Buy on Amazon

43. Ghostbuster

Ghosts not included.

Ghostbuster

Buy on Amazon

44. Bob Ross

You get the wig and facial hair. All you need is a blue shirt, jeans, and a palette!

Buy on Etsy

Bob Ross

Buy on Amazon

45. Kool Aid Man

Oh yeah!

Kool Aid Man

Buy on Amazon

46. Jake from State Farm

Don’t forget your khakis!

Jake from State Farm

Buy on Amazon

47. Fred Flintstone

Yabba Dabba Doo!

Buy on Amazon

Fred Flintstone

Buy on Amazon

48. Sim

This plumbob comes in 5 colors and has an LED light option.

Sim

Buy on Amazon

49. Legends of the Hidden Temple Player

Yet another easy and fun t-shirt costume. Great for a group, too!

Legends of the Hidden Temple Player

Buy on Amazon

50. Popcorn

A tasteful (and tasty) costume.

Popcorn

Buy on Amazon

Costumes are fun, and the possibilities are endless. But what you wear to work reflects on your business and brand. Take care to follow our suggested guidelines above and find a Halloween costume that is work-appropriate but still allows you to celebrate the holiday.

