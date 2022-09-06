Halloween is an exciting time, especially for those who enjoy wearing costumes. However, things have changed considerably as far as what is considered acceptable when it comes to costumes. Many once-popular costumes have since fallen out of favor for being offensive or in bad taste.
If you’re planning on wearing a costume to work, you’ll want to be extra sure the one you choose is appropriate. This means generally avoiding any of the following types of costumes:
- Costumes that are culturally insensitive: Native American, Asian, Middle Eastern, etc
- Costumes that are insulting to certain body types, disabilities or appearances (fat suits, etc)
- Costumes that are tight, revealing, or “sexy”
- Costumes that have obscene or offensive language or subject matter
- Costumes that are gory or overly scary
- Costumes that make it difficult to move around, such as inflatable costumes or costumes with large accessories
- Costumes with a mask that covers the whole face
- Costumes involving religion or religious figures
We scoured the web to find costumes that would be super appropriate for work. These costumes are all work-friendly and allow for full visibility and mobility. And best of all, they’re easy! Some are just t-shirts or onesies, some are simply headpieces. There are plenty of full costumes as well. So if you’re in need of a costume for work, check out our list of 50 super appropriate adult Halloween costumes for work.
1.Karen
You can’t get any simpler than a t-shirt costume, and this one will get a laugh out of everyone!
Karen
Buy on Amazon
2. The Manager
If you want to do a costume together with Karen (see above), you can be the manager.
Buy on Etsy
The Manager
Buy on Amazon
3. Composition Notebook
Another great t shirt costume!
Composition Notebook
Buy on Amazon
4. Snow White
Pretty much any princess is a classic costume, but Snow White is one of the OG Disney princesses.
5. Maleficent
You can wear this amazing headpiece and all black.
Maleficent
Buy on Amazon
6. Totoro
Another super easy costume is the onesie style – zip it up over your regular clothes and BOOM – costume! This Totoro one is adorable.
7. 1920s Man
Peaky Blinders or Gatsby, old sport.
8. Black Cat
Classic Halloween icon.
9. Mary Poppins
This is an amazing costume – you get the entire Mary Poppins clothing outfit, plus the hat and parrot topper to put on any umbrella.
10. Dinosaur
Another onesie costume – dinosaurs are always fun and very on trend right now.
11. Crayon
Wear this alone or get some friends and make a whole box of crayons!
Crayon
Buy on Amazon
12. Pink Lady
All you have to do is decide if you want to be Frenchie, Jan, or Rizzo.
13. Butterfly
Open your arms and let everyone enjoy your majestic beauty! This comes with antennae and a lacy face mask.
14. 80’s Pattern
Not technically a costume, but this maxi dress comes in a variety of retro 1980s and 90s patterns. You could say you’re a 1986 TrapperKeeper!
15. Waldo
Easy, classic, and fun.
16. Skeleton Queen
This beautiful costume doesn’t even need face paint, and it’s totally work appropriate.
17. Beetlejuice
Showtime!
18. Butter
This over-the-body costume isn’t too bulky or long, so it’s doable for work. Plus…it’s butter!
19. PacMan and Ghosts
A great idea for a group costume – t shirts of Pac Man, the ghosts, a cherry and a strawberry.
PacMan and Ghosts
Buy on Amazon
20. Sunflower
Again, sometimes just a great headpiece is all you need. Put on a brown shirt and green pants for the full effect.
Sunflower
Buy on Amazon
21. Renaissance Lady
You can always re-wear it at your local Ren Faire.
22. Pokeball
Another small form factor costume.
23. Scarecrow
Another Halloween icon. You get the hat and collar. Wear a flannel and some overalls and you’re a scarecrow!
Buy on Amazon
24. Jedi
This Jedi costume is on the expensive side, but handmade and exceptional it is.
25. Prairie Woman
Any dress of this style (think cottagecore) qualifies as “prairie” or “pioneer.”
Prairie Woman
Buy on Amazon
26. Skeleton
Another zip-up onesie. Perfect for chilly weather.
Buy on Amazon
27. Fairy
A gorgeous one-size-fits-all fairy dress. Add a flower crown, wings, a wand – endless possibilities!
Fairy
Buy on Amazon
28. Bumble Bee
This adorable fuzzy bee costume is under $20!
29. Ketchup and Mustard
For a couple or duo, everyone’s favorite condiments!
30. Elvis
An amazing jumpsuit worthy of the King.
31. Sriracha Bottle
Red t-shirt with the Sriracha emblem, plus a green beanie hat. Both can be worn again for non-costumed events.
Buy on Etsy
Sriracha Bottle
Buy on Amazon
32. Star Trek Officer
This long sleeved shirt comes in Red, Yellow and Blue. Maybe don’t get red…
Buy on Etsy
33. 1950’s Poodle Skirt
The skirt comes in lots of colors and has an elastic waistband for an almost universal fit.
Buy on Ebay
34. Zombie
This hoodie and some tattered pants are all you need for an easy and work-friendly zombie look.
Buy on Amazon
35. Charlie Brown
Good grief, this is an easy costume.
36. Pirate
Be a swashbuckler…or Jerry Seinfeld in the puffy shirt.
37. Russell
You get Russell’s hat, cravat, and sash. Add a yellow polo shirt and brown shorts.
Russell
Buy on Amazon
38. Dug the Dog
Pair up with Russell above for a fun and easy couple’s costume.
Dug the Dog
Buy on Amazon
39. Hedgehog
This is one of the cutest costumes ever.
Hedgehog
Buy on Amazon
40. Harry Potter
This store also has Ravenclaw, Slytherin and Hufflepuff robes.
Buy on Amazon
41. Link
Throw on some brown pants and boots and you are now an iconic video game character.
Buy on Amazon
42. Robin Hood
This is actually a womens’ costume which is a fun twist.
43. Ghostbuster
Ghosts not included.
44. Bob Ross
You get the wig and facial hair. All you need is a blue shirt, jeans, and a palette!
Buy on Etsy
45. Kool Aid Man
Oh yeah!
Kool Aid Man
Buy on Amazon
46. Jake from State Farm
Don’t forget your khakis!
Jake from State Farm
Buy on Amazon
47. Fred Flintstone
Yabba Dabba Doo!
Buy on Amazon
48. Sim
This plumbob comes in 5 colors and has an LED light option.
Sim
Buy on Amazon
49. Legends of the Hidden Temple Player
Yet another easy and fun t-shirt costume. Great for a group, too!
Legends of the Hidden Temple Player
Buy on Amazon
50. Popcorn
A tasteful (and tasty) costume.
Popcorn
Buy on Amazon
Costumes are fun, and the possibilities are endless. But what you wear to work reflects on your business and brand. Take care to follow our suggested guidelines above and find a Halloween costume that is work-appropriate but still allows you to celebrate the holiday.
