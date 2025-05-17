Adwave Launches AI-Powered Platform to Bring TV Advertising to Small Businesses

Adwave has officially launched its AI-driven advertising platform to the public, offering small businesses, entrepreneurs, and creators the ability to create and air professional TV commercials in just two minutes and for as little as $50.

The company announced the public release on May 15, 2025, following a successful private beta. Adwave’s platform combines artificial intelligence and behavioral science to streamline what has traditionally been a complex and expensive process.

“Many studies show TV ads are more effective than advertising online because you’re not competing against several other ads on the same screen — and praying people don’t swipe past your ad,” said David Naffis, CEO and Co-Founder of Adwave. “The issue is that it’s been easier to advertise online than on TV.”

TV advertising has typically involved hiring production companies, coordinating with ad agencies, and purchasing airtime through local broadcasters—steps that often require significant investment and time. Adwave aims to eliminate these barriers through its streamlined four-step process.

“Adwave eliminates what has traditionally been thousands of dollars in costs and months of work by offering an intuitive, four-step, two-minute process to instantly create compelling, customized TV ads for free,” the company stated. “Businesses can then air these ads on TV starting at just $50.”

“Our mission is to eliminate production costs and complex media-buying processes, so that anybody can create and air a memorable ad on TV in a few minutes,” added Naffis. “Entrepreneurs and small businesses deserve the same results that major brands have been getting for decades.”

Adwave’s public release includes new features such as image-to-video functionality and AI-driven video editing. These enhancements are designed to further simplify the process for users with limited marketing resources or experience.

During its beta period, Adwave worked with a range of small businesses, helping boost their visibility and customer engagement. One such business was Mountain Burger, a local restaurant that saw significant foot traffic following its campaign.

“As a local burger restaurant, we knew our food could win hearts — we just needed more people to know we existed,” said Delanie Stevens, GM of Mountain Burger. “Adwave made it incredibly easy to create a professional-looking TV ad and get it in front of local customers. We didn’t need a big marketing team or budget. Within days of launching our campaign, we started seeing new faces coming in saying they ‘saw us on TV.’ It was wild. The campaign brought in more foot traffic than any other promotion we’ve run.”

Adwave is now available to the general public. Users can create and launch their own TV ads by visiting Adwave.com.