Aggie Launches to Automate Social Media Management for Small Businesses

Audience Genomics, a boutique AI marketing and data analytics firm, has launched Aggie, a subscription-based AI platform designed to simplify social media management for small businesses. Promising to cut down on the time and costs associated with social media content creation, Aggie generates, schedules, and publishes a full month’s calendar of posts in minutes.

“Aggie eliminates the headache that can be social media management by reducing time-to-post by up to 99.75% and slashing content creation costs by up to 70%,” said Greg Weinstein, Aggie’s Founder and CEO. “We believe that social media doesn’t have to be so overwhelming, or to put it more plainly – it shouldn’t suck.”

Aggie utilizes a proprietary machine-learning algorithm trained on six years of social media data from over 5,000 companies across 150 industries. This wealth of data allows the platform to analyze a business’s brand and competitors, generate photo-realistic posts tailored to platforms like Instagram, LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Threads, and identify strategies that maximize audience engagement.

The platform’s AI-driven capabilities include:

Instant Post Creation: Aggie auto-generates visually compelling posts for each day, displayed in a calendar format for easy review.

Quick Approvals and Edits: Users can finalize content in as little as five minutes.

Automated Scheduling and Posting: Posts are automatically scheduled for optimal times across multiple platforms.

Personalization: Aggie customizes content to match a user's style, learning and refining over time.

Brand Analysis and Competitive Insights: Users receive detailed reports comparing their performance with industry benchmarks.

24/7 Support: Human experts are available for additional guidance.

Aggie’s launch marks Audience Genomics’ first foray into the mass market. Known for serving Fortune 500 clients like Universal Studios, Warner Bros., and Fenty Beauty, the company is now focusing on smaller businesses that may lack the resources to hire dedicated social media managers or agencies.

“Aggie is an instant social partner that’s perfect for busy small business owners who need their time back,” said Weinstein. “With AI, we’re bringing professional-quality social media to everyone – not just big brands with big budgets.”

Aggie’s affordability is a key feature, offering small businesses access to tools previously reserved for large enterprises. The platform plans to expand its services in the coming months to include video content and support for additional social platforms.

The team behind Aggie includes industry veterans with experience in media, technology, and finance. Weinstein previously worked for The History Channel and MTV, while Chief Marketing Officer Desmond Croan helped build global brands like TRX Training and DocuSign. Additional leaders include Chief Revenue Officer Gregg Diller, Chief Technology Officer Jared Alessandroni, and Chief Strategy Officer Stephen Esposito.

Aggie was developed with the help of a $3.2 million investment led by SPO Capital Investments LLC Managing Partner Stephen Esposito.

Aggie is now available as a subscription SaaS platform. Businesses can learn more and sign up at www.letaggiedoit.com.