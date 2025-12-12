AI and Crypto Revolutionize U.S. Holiday Shopping Trends, Survey Finds

As the holiday season fast approaches, small business owners may find themselves navigating a shifting landscape of consumer preferences, largely influenced by emerging technologies. A recent survey by Visa reveals that nearly 50% of American shoppers are leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) tools for various shopping tasks, while a growing enthusiasm for digital currencies, particularly among younger generations, suggests significant changes ahead.

In an age where consumer behavior rapidly evolves, understanding these trends can empower small business owners to adapt their strategies effectively. Bruce Cundiff, Vice President of Consumer Insights at Visa, notes, “The data tells a fascinating story about the spending shift we’re witnessing: shoppers are embracing AI and digital tools at remarkable speed.”

Nearly half of the respondents across the U.S. reported using AI tools, with the most popular application being gift discovery. This presents an opportunity for small business owners to integrate AI-driven solutions into their own operations. By adopting AI for inventory management, personalized marketing, or customer service, businesses can potentially enhance customer experiences, aligning with the preferences of tech-savvy shoppers.

The survey also highlights that 28% of consumers would welcome cryptocurrency as a gift, a figure that jumps to 45% among Gen Z respondents. For small businesses, offering cryptocurrency payment options could serve as a unique selling proposition. While still relatively niche, this approach could attract younger consumers looking for innovative shopping experiences. Additionally, one in ten respondents believe that stablecoins (a type of cryptocurrency designed to minimize price volatility) will dominate by 2030, indicating a possible trend towards more stable forms of digital currency for transactions.

However, potential challenges exist. While the integration of AI can streamline operations, it also raises questions about consumer trust and security. The survey reveals that 61% of shoppers prefer human interaction for customer service, and 60% are concerned about how their personal data is used in AI applications. Small business owners should be proactive in establishing transparency around their technology usage and ensuring that customer data is handled securely.

Furthermore, with 66% of those surveyed expressing concerns about online scams, having robust cybersecurity measures in place will be crucial. Addressing these fears can foster trust and potentially bolster customer loyalty.

Consumer behavior is also shifting towards digital-first methods, particularly among younger generations. Gen Z not only leads in the adoption of technologies like biometric authentication and overseas purchasing, but they are also equally inclined to prefer digital wallets over physical cards. For small business owners, this trend signifies the necessity of integrating intuitive payment solutions, including mobile-friendly checkout options that cater to this tech-oriented demographic.

As the holiday shopping season kicks into high gear, Visa predicts a 4.6% growth in total U.S. holiday spending compared to the previous year, illustrating a strong desire for celebration despite economic uncertainties. More than a quarter of consumers have already begun their holiday shopping well before November, signaling the urgency for small businesses to optimize their marketing strategies in these weeks.

Equipping shops with the latest payment technologies and AI-driven tools can enhance the customer journey and align with shifting behaviors. However, with this expedited transition comes the obligation to maintain transparency and establish a foundation of trust with consumers. Emphasizing not only the benefits of advanced technologies but also a commitment to secure practices can set businesses apart in a competitive market.

As small business owners look to navigate this new terrain, considering how to harness these technologies while balancing customer concerns is crucial. By being attuned to evolving expectations, businesses can not only thrive through the holiday season but lay the groundwork for a successful future in the digital marketplace.

For more insights on these trends, you can access the original press release from Visa at Visa Newsroom.