AI-Driven Agreement Workflows Boost ROI by Nearly 30%, Says New Study

A recent study by DocuSign in collaboration with Deloitte highlights a significant opportunity for small business owners looking to harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI). The report, titled “Capitalizing on AI: How Automated Agreement Workflows Drive ROI,” reveals that businesses utilizing AI-powered agreement management systems can achieve nearly a 30% higher return on investment (ROI) compared to those relying on traditional methods.

This information comes at a critical time when more small business owners are seeking ways to streamline operations and enhance efficiency. The study surveyed over 1,100 senior leaders from various sectors across six countries, unveiling a substantial disparity in the benefits derived from AI adoption. Companies leveraging holistic, end-to-end agreement platforms reported far better outcomes than those using fragmented AI tools.

Key findings suggest that companies embracing AI and automated workflows experience notable ROI improvements. Specifically, organizations report average efficiency gains of 36% through time savings and reduced cycle times. This is crucial for small business owners who often juggle multiple responsibilities and can benefit immensely from improved operational efficiency. Furthermore, businesses that implement AI-driven solutions also see a 36% reduction in costs due to better risk management and a 29% decrease in labor costs.

Jonathan Jones, a managing director at Deloitte, states, “Value comes from moving the Intelligence & Insights phase to the front of the contract management process.” This perspective is particularly relevant for small business owners, who must make informed decisions quickly to stay competitive. By proactively analyzing agreements, small businesses can unlock new revenue streams and mitigate missed opportunities—a critical aspect in today’s fast-paced market.

The implications extend beyond just financial benefits. The report identifies marked enhancements in agreement accuracy, with 72% of organizations noting reductions in clerical errors and improvements in regulatory compliance. As small business owners already face tight margins, minimizing errors can significantly enhance profitability.

Small businesses often manage agreements using multiple tools, which leads to inefficiencies. Alarmingly, 65% of surveyed organizations reported using four or more tools for their agreements. This silos data and complicates processes, making seamless collaboration challenging. By integrating AI and aligning agreement management within a singular platform, businesses can foster better collaboration and streamline their workflows.

Introducing AI into agreement management also transforms how various teams operate. Legal teams, for instance, reported reclaiming 37% of their time, enabling them to handle more contracts without proportionally increasing workload. Sales teams noted a 43% decrease in contracting-related delays and a potential revenue uplift of about $4.8 million annually from improved efficiency. These statistics underline the importance of adopting AI workflows that benefit multiple sectors within a small business.

However, small business owners should also consider potential challenges that come with implementing AI-powered systems. Initial costs, employee training, and the transition from existing processes can create hurdles. Moreover, it’s essential to bear in mind that merely adopting technology isn’t sufficient for long-term success. The report underscores the importance of connecting agreement data across the entire lifecycle.

Leaders who make agreement management a central focus of their overall strategy are likely to see the highest returns on investment. Investing in platforms like DocuSign’s Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM) can not only enhance productivity but also drive action based on data-driven insights.

As small businesses continue to navigate a competitive landscape, optimizing agreement management through AI appears to be a promising path. Not only does it streamline workflows, but it also holds the potential for significant financial benefits. For those interested in delving deeper into the findings, the full report can be accessed at DocuSign’s website here.

By integrating AI successfully, small business owners can position themselves for growth and capitalize on opportunities that may have previously gone unnoticed, setting a foundation for sustained success in the digital age.