AI-Driven Shopping Surges: $1.29 Trillion Holiday Sales Recorded

Salesforce recently shared compelling insights from its 2025 holiday shopping report, highlighting a transformative season for retailers and consumers alike. With global online sales reaching a staggering $1.29 trillion and $294 billion in the United States alone, small business owners focusing on e-commerce should take note of the underlying trends—especially the significant influence of artificial intelligence (AI) and personalized customer engagement.

As small business transactions increasingly shift online, the findings reveal that AI-driven technologies and agents were instrumental, driving 20% of all retail sales and contributing $262 billion in revenue through tailored recommendations. Notably, the holiday shopping season demonstrated resilient consumer demand, marked by a 7% year-over-year (YoY) sales growth globally and a 4% increase in the U.S.

Key takeaways from the report reveal how small businesses can capitalize on these trends for future success:

AI and Agents Boost Sales : Retailers using AI-powered agents experienced a remarkable 59% higher growth rate compared to those who did not, averaging a 6.2% YoY sales increase versus 3.9%. This can directly translate to increased efficiency and enhanced customer satisfaction for small businesses that integrate similar technology.

: Retailers using AI-powered agents experienced a remarkable 59% higher growth rate compared to those who did not, averaging a 6.2% YoY sales increase versus 3.9%. This can directly translate to increased efficiency and enhanced customer satisfaction for small businesses that integrate similar technology. High-Intent Shoppers : Traffic from AI-assisted search channels, such as ChatGPT, has nearly doubled, leading to consumers who convert at significantly higher rates—nine times more frequently than those arriving from social media. Small business owners should consider investing in AI-driven marketing techniques to optimize their outreach.

: Traffic from AI-assisted search channels, such as ChatGPT, has nearly doubled, leading to consumers who convert at significantly higher rates—nine times more frequently than those arriving from social media. Small business owners should consider investing in AI-driven marketing techniques to optimize their outreach. Customer Service Automation: AI-powered agents handled complex customer service tasks, such as managing returns and shipping queries, up 142% over previous months. This is particularly relevant for small businesses, as it suggests an opportunity to reduce the burden on staff during peak shopping times by automating routine inquiries.

During December, the usage of AI agents surged as businesses leaned on these tools to enhance customer interactions. The week of Christmas alone saw a 66% jump in conversations powered by these technologies, leading to greater resolution rates for queries that traditionally required human intervention.

Small businesses considering these transitions can find inspiration in the statistics that underscore the growing preference for in-store pickup orders (BOPIS)—with such orders accounting for nearly one in five of all holiday purchases and rising to one in three during the critical days leading up to Christmas.

Concurrently, challenges persist, particularly concerning consumer returns, which have increased to 14% of all online purchases, reflecting a 10% rise from the previous year. Small business owners will need to strategize on effectively managing return policies while maintaining customer satisfaction, especially as trends indicate that last-minute in-store purchases are more likely to be returned in January.

Another insight is that the average selling price (ASP) rose by 7% YoY, yet consumer demand remained robust, with order volume increasing 3% globally. This presents a double-edged sword for small business owners: while higher prices could inflate profits, they must also ensure that their products remain competitively priced to attract price-sensitive customers.

Amid all these shifts, consumer behavior has also evolved toward thorough research before making purchases. Online traffic surged by 13% globally compared to last year, indicating that consumers prefer informed shopping. Small businesses should focus on empowering their customers with information, user-friendly interfaces, and engaging content to guide purchasing decisions.

Caila Schwartz, Director of Consumer Insights at Salesforce, concluded, “The 2025 holiday season marked a definitive shift to a new era of ‘agentic’ shopping. While shoppers remained resilient in the face of higher prices, the real story was how retailers leaned on AI and agents to navigate the holiday rush.”

For small businesses, this is a call to action. Embracing inventive technologies will not only optimize operations but also position companies to meet the evolving demands of today’s consumers effectively. Exploring and implementing AI-driven solutions can be the differentiator that helps small businesses thrive in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

For further details, visit the original report at Salesforce.