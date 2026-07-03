AI-Ready Workforce: New Research Reveals Gaps in Student Preparedness

Amid the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI), a new study from Pearson and Amazon Web Services (AWS) reveals significant opportunities and challenges for small businesses looking to navigate this evolving landscape. The research underscores the necessity for higher education to bridge the gap between student learning and employer needs as the U.S. maintains its lead in AI innovation.

The report, titled “AI Readiness: Building the Bridge from Higher Education to Work,” surveyed over 500 participants, including learners, employers, and education leaders. Key findings indicate that while 69% of U.S. employers believe university education is becoming increasingly essential in the AI era, a disconnect persists between what students learn and what employers expect.

A staggering 80% of college students report using AI tools, yet only 23% receive practical instruction on how to apply these tools in real-world scenarios. This gap has implications for small business owners, as they may encounter graduates who are familiar with AI technology but lack the practical skills needed to deploy it effectively in the workplace.

Employers’ dissatisfaction extends further, with only 12% rating U.S. graduates as “excellent” at evaluating AI outputs—an essential skill as AI increasingly informs decision-making processes. Yet, the research highlights that adaptability and communication skills remain strong assets among American graduates. This duality presents an opportunity for small businesses to foster their own training programs, equipping new hires with the needed practical skills in AI application.

Art Valentine, Pearson U.S. CEO, emphasizes the importance of real experience in preparing graduates for work. “This research makes clear that AI readiness isn’t built by access alone, it’s built through real experience,” he stated. “The next phase is embedding AI into how students learn, so they’re better prepared for work.”

Valerie Singer, General Manager of Global Education at AWS, highlighted that while students are using AI, employers desire evidence of graduates’ ability to apply these technologies to solve practical problems. “The gap isn’t access; it’s the distance between exposure and proof,” she explained.

The study proposes three primary actions to enhance AI readiness in graduates and, by extension, improve the talent pool for small businesses. Small business owners may consider advocating for and participating in partnerships with local educational institutions to focus on the following priorities:

Embedding AI in educational projects, internships, and assessments. Enhancing faculty capability to integrate AI teaching across various disciplines. Strengthening feedback loops between employers and educational institutions to ensure curriculum relevance.

The research also introduces the AI Readiness Friction Framework, which identifies six barriers impeding the effective transition from education to the workplace: pace, connection, capability, governance, experience, and skills friction. By understanding and addressing these barriers, small business owners can work collaboratively with educators to enhance workforce skills aligned with AI demands.

As small businesses begin to embrace AI, it remains crucial to consider the broader implications of this research. Investing in the training and development of employees can bridge the skills gap highlighted in the findings. Small business owners who recognize the importance of practical, hands-on experience in AI and partner with educational institutions can better prepare their teams to leverage these technologies effectively.

This research presents a call to action for small businesses to engage with the educational systems that shape their future workforce. By fostering a culture of continuous improvement and collaboration, small businesses can navigate the complexities of AI, positioning themselves to capitalize on new opportunities in the market.

For further details, the full U.S. report can be accessed at pearson.com/power-of-learning/ai-readiness.html.

Understanding these developments is essential for small business owners interested in remaining competitive in an increasingly AI-driven economy. The findings not only bring to light the potential gaps between education and employment but also highlight the role of small businesses in shaping how the next generation of workers engages with technology.