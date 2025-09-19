AI Roles Surge as Skills Gap Persists in Tech Job Market, New Report Reveals

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to reshape the business landscape, a new report from the AI Workforce Consortium highlights the urgent need for small businesses to adapt. The 2025 study, “ICT in Motion: The Next Wave of AI Integration,” reveals that 78% of information and communication technology (ICT) roles now require AI skills, marking a significant shift in the required skill sets for employees.

The report, led by Cisco and including contributions from tech giants like Google, IBM, and Microsoft, analyzes job postings across G7 countries. It identifies that 7 of the 10 fastest-growing ICT roles are AI-related, emphasizing the importance of both technical and human skills for companies looking to thrive in this evolving environment.

Francine Katsoudas, Cisco’s Chief People, Policy & Purpose Officer, emphasized the dual necessity of technical know-how in AI and strong interpersonal skills: “As AI reshapes our world and work, people remain at the center… it’s the combination of technical expertise and human strengths that will truly shape a brighter future.”

The findings present vital insights for small business owners:

Key Takeaways from the Report

AI Skills Are Essential: Nearly four out of five roles analyzed require AI competencies, urging small businesses to invest in training and development programs. Emerging AI Roles: Positions like AI/ML Engineer, AI Risk & Governance Specialist, and NLP Engineer are amongst the fastest-growing roles. Small businesses may want to consider these fields when hiring or planning organizational structure. The Importance of Ethics: Skills in AI ethics and governance are in soaring demand—AI governance roles have increased by 150% and AI ethics roles by 125%. Understanding these nuances can benefit businesses by fostering an ethical approach to technology deployment. Focus on Human Skills: Communication, collaboration, and leadership will play increasingly critical roles in technology adoption. Small businesses should cultivate these human-centric skills alongside technical training. Tech Hubs Are Thriving: Areas like Silicon Valley and London are leading in AI job growth, but cities such as Manchester and Vancouver show over 70% growth, showing that opportunities exist beyond traditional tech centers.

The report also offers resources aimed at helping businesses and their employees adapt. The AI Workforce Playbook serves as a strategic guide, aligning workforce development with business goals using data-driven insights. With over 200 curated courses available, business owners and employees can access tailored learning paths that focus on both emerging technical competencies and ethical frameworks in AI.

However, the integration of AI and the prioritization of skills development may present certain challenges for small business owners. Firstly, the sheer volume of new knowledge can be overwhelming. Many small businesses operate with limited resources, so prioritizing which skills to develop and how to implement training can be daunting. Additionally, ensuring a balance between technical skills and soft skills adds another layer of complexity.

Moreover, the rapid pace of AI evolution means that businesses may find it challenging to keep up with the latest tools and practices. As AI landscape shifts from simple applications to more complex agents, business owners must continually reassess the skills of their workforce to remain competitive.

Ryan Oakes from Accenture asserts the necessity of upskilling: “To keep pace, we need a workforce fluent in advanced technologies… this report calls on government agencies working hand-in-hand with their private-sector partners to invest in upskilling.”

For small businesses ready to navigate this new terrain, engaging with consortium resources can ease the transition. Investing in AI expertise not only prepares teams for current demands but also positions companies for future growth. This proactive stand can ultimately lead to more innovative, efficient processes and could open up new markets.

With significant commitment from consortium members to upskill 95 million individuals over the next decade, small businesses are urged to take advantage of this collective effort. Ensuring that employees have the necessary tools and education to thrive in an AI-driven world could very well be the defining factor that drives a small business’s success.

With AI becoming the currency of innovation, as highlighted by IBM’s Justina Nixon-Saintil, small business owners should consider immediate steps to integrate AI skills training, ethical considerations, and a focus on human skills into their workforce development strategies.

For more information on the report and resources available, visit the original press release at Cisco Newsroom.