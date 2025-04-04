New Survey Highlights How Americans Are Embracing AI-Powered Search

Artificial intelligence is increasingly influencing how U.S. consumers search and shop online, according to a new survey released by adMarketplace. The company surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults using a census-balanced sample by age and gender to gauge perceptions and adoption of AI-driven search experiences. The results highlight significant trends for advertisers and publishers as AI becomes more integrated into native search environments.

The findings show that 45% of Americans have used AI-powered search tools, including chat-based engines and AI-driven results. That figure nearly doubles the 27% who report not having tried these tools. Meanwhile, 17% of respondents said they rely more on AI search than traditional methods.

According to adMarketplace, the growth in adoption is fueled primarily by the relevancy and convenience AI delivers. A quarter of respondents cited accurate, relevant results and ease of use as the most compelling reasons to adopt AI-powered search while shopping online.

AI’s integration into native search environments—within apps, websites, and platforms—was emphasized as a key factor in providing a more seamless and personalized shopping journey. The survey indicates that 69% of Americans have interacted with AI-generated prompts and search results, and 53% fall between somewhat likely and very likely to continue doing so.

Personalization emerged as the most valued feature among AI-driven capabilities. Twenty-seven percent of consumers said personalized results based on their inputs were the most important feature of AI-powered search. Other useful features included enhanced shopping experiences and real-time suggestions based on user intent.

The survey also found that AI is already becoming a digital personal shopper for many consumers. Forty-seven percent of respondents reported using AI tools during their online shopping journey, with a quarter of those using them frequently. These results mirror findings from other industry reports, such as one from Adobe, which observed a 1,200% increase in generative AI traffic to retail websites between July 2024 and February 2025.

Despite the growth, adMarketplace notes that generative AI still trails behind channels like paid search in overall traffic. A key insight from the survey shows the gap in AI tool usage, with 47% reporting usage and 40% saying they have not used these tools in their shopping journey.

Demographic data reveals that younger consumers—specifically Millennials and Gen Z—are more open to using AI-powered search compared to Gen X and Baby Boomers. Men, in particular, show greater interest than women across several metrics:

30% of men interact with AI-generated results versus 20% of women

30% of men value ease of use versus 21% of women

20% of men rely more on AI-powered search compared to 14% of women

Still, skepticism remains. About 1 in 5 Americans surveyed expressed no interest in using AI for search or shopping, indicating a level of mistrust or lack of perceived value in the technology. This segment may require more targeted communication to demonstrate the benefits of AI-powered solutions.

As AI continues to evolve, the survey suggests a growing, though uneven, acceptance of AI in search behavior. adMarketplace concludes that advertisers and publishers have an opportunity to harness this shift by embedding AI into their native search experiences and clearly demonstrating how it enhances relevance, engagement, and personalized results.