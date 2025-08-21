AI Set to Revolutionize Sports Viewing Experience, Survey Finds

In an era where technology is reshaping everything from shopping to how we experience sports, a new study by IBM reveals just how crucial AI-driven features are becoming for sports enthusiasts. Most fans now view advanced digital content, especially powered by artificial intelligence, as integral to their engagement with sports, highlighting opportunities and potential challenges for small business owners in this vibrant market.

The global study, which surveyed over 20,000 sports fans across 12 countries, indicates that an overwhelming 85% see value in AI applications that enhance their sports experience. As digital and in-person consumption of sports evolves, small businesses engaged in sports marketing, event management, or digital content creation can leverage these insights to connect more effectively with their audience.

Real-time updates and personalized experiences top the list of what fans seek, with 35% desiring instant game updates and 30% craving tailored content. For small businesses, this shift emphasizes the need for dynamic engagement strategies.

Kameryn Stanhouse, Vice President of Sports and Entertainment Partnerships at IBM, noted, “The sports media landscape is more complex than ever, and fans are comfortable consuming digital content around the clock.” This suggests that businesses targeting sports fans should consider integrating AI technologies into their communication strategies to stay competitive.

Mobile applications are central to this digital shift. The study reveals that 73% of fans utilize dedicated sports apps to keep abreast of their favorite teams. Among fans attending live events, 82% report using apps during games to access real-time commentary and stats. For small business owners, enhancing app functionality could mean offering live updates, interactive features, or even exclusive event content to appeal to engaged consumers.

Moreover, the way fans consume sports is transforming significantly. Younger audiences are engaging with sports content beyond live viewing—90% of surveyed fans consume content from various sources. This trend opens avenues for businesses that capitalize on storytelling and leverage social media, where 59% of fans follow influencers for insights and predictions.

However, small business owners must also consider potential challenges. With 80% of fans anticipating AI’s influence on their sports consumption habits by 2027, keeping up with technological advances can be daunting. Furthermore, vendors may face hurdles integrating sophisticated technologies into existing systems, requiring investments in both time and resources.

Fans are also beginning to express a desire for community-driven experiences. The survey shows a 2% increase in the number of fans ranking community engagement as their top priority, underscoring the importance of fostering connections. Businesses should prioritize relationship-building with their clients to enhance customer loyalty and brand attachment.

In addition, IBM’s study highlights the increasing interest in real-time translation for international sports experiences, with 33% believing it will play a pivotal role in their engagement. For small businesses, offering multilingual content or services could expand their reach and inclusivity, appealing to diverse audiences.

The insights from IBM’s research paint a picture of a rapidly changing sports landscape that small business owners can tap into. By investing in AI-integrated solutions and fostering community engagement, businesses can create compelling experiences that resonate with fans’ evolving preferences.

As the demand for AI-powered content and features continues to rise, small businesses in the sports sector must adapt to stay relevant. The transition involves not only leveraging technology but also cultivating vibrant communities of engaged fans. As the landscape evolves, the businesses that remain agile and responsive will likely enjoy a competitive edge.

For a more detailed understanding of the survey findings, you can access the full study here.