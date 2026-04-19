AI Takes Center Stage in Commerce: Visa’s Research Shows Business Readiness

As artificial intelligence (AI) evolves, it is poised to reshape the landscape of commerce, and small business owners need to pay attention. Recent research from Visa reveals that more than half of business leaders are ready to embrace a future where AI not only assists in transactions but also actively participates in them. This shift marks the dawn of the Business-to-AI (B2AI) era, where AI agents negotiate directly with one another, and small businesses may need to adapt quickly to stay competitive.

The Visa Business-to-AI Report, which surveyed U.S. businesses in collaboration with Morning Consult, indicates that nearly 40% of Americans have made purchases they wouldn’t have otherwise considered, thanks to AI tools and agents. This reflects a growing trend where consumers rely on intelligent systems to guide their purchasing decisions, a scenario small businesses may want to leverage.

Over half of the surveyed businesses (53%) expressed willingness to allow AI agents to negotiate prices and terms on their behalf. Furthermore, a significant 71% are open to optimizing their products and services specifically for AI agents, while 77% are already utilizing or piloting AI in their operations. Notably, 88% of decision-makers are willing to provide AI systems with pricing and inventory data, emphasizing a significant shift in how businesses interact with technology.

The potential advantages for small businesses are clear. Integrating AI into sales and customer interactions can enhance efficiency, save time, and potentially increase sales. For small retailers, optimizing inventory based on AI-driven demand forecasts could lead to better stock management and reduced costs. Additionally, AI can personalize marketing strategies, targeting customers more effectively and improving engagement.

However, this transition raises essential considerations. Despite the optimistic outlook, trust remains a significant barrier to broader adoption. The report indicates that consumers are cautious about how much autonomy they grant AI. For instance, only 27% are comfortable allowing AI to make unrestricted financial decisions, and a considerable 60% prefer to maintain approval rights over transactions.

Frank Cooper III, Visa’s Chief Marketing Officer, highlighted the importance of trust in this shift: “Commerce is moving from market-to-human to market-to-machine. B2AI describes what happens next as AI agents begin evaluating, negotiating, and transacting on behalf of people.” This underscores that small business owners must not only embrace AI but also build systems that instill consumer trust.

Understanding consumer perspectives is crucial. Current findings show that while many consumers are open to AI handling price comparisons (58%), applying discounts (55%), and completing purchases (38%), they still want oversight. This need for oversight implies that small businesses should look into developing user-friendly interfaces and systems that allow consumers to maintain some form of control over AI-driven transactions.

The generational divide in trust also presents an opportunity and challenge. Younger consumers—particularly Gen Z—show higher levels of trust in AI systems, with nearly half indicating confidence in AI backed by payment networks. In contrast, only 20% of Baby Boomers felt similarly. Small businesses targeting younger demographics may benefit from investing in AI technologies that align with these consumers’ preferences while ensuring a secure and trustworthy framework.

Moreover, creating customer experiences that incorporate AI need to consider transparency and the option for human interaction. While AI can enhance operational efficiency, the human touch in customer support cannot be overlooked. Small businesses should balance automation with personalized experiences to avoid alienating customers who still prefer human engagement.

The shift toward an AI-driven commerce landscape is imminent, and small business owners must evaluate how to leverage these new technologies. While there are potential challenges surrounding consumer trust and engagement, the overall benefits, such as improved operational efficiency and targeting capabilities, present a compelling case for integrating AI into business strategies.

As the landscape evolves, small businesses that adapt to B2AI commerce will not only secure their competitive edge but also foster deeper connections with customers navigating this new era. For more detailed insights, the full Visa report can be found at Visa.