AI Time Savings Often Wasted on Rework, Study Finds Key Improvement Strategies

Small business owners increasingly turn to artificial intelligence (AI) in hopes of boosting productivity and efficiency. However, a recent study by Workday reveals a significant disconnect between the potential of AI and its actual value in many organizations. The research underscores that nearly 40% of time savings gained through AI are often lost due to the need for rework, raising crucial questions about how small businesses can better harness this technology.

Key Insights From the Research

The report, titled “Beyond Productivity: Measuring the Real Value of AI,” identifies a crucial divide between companies that merely deploy AI and those that actively reinvest the benefits. While 85% of employees report saving one to seven hours per week using AI tools, the flipside is striking: much of that time gets absorbed in correcting errors or verifying outputs from generic AI solutions. Only 14% of employees consistently see positive results from using AI.

“Too many AI tools push the hard questions of trust, accuracy, and repeatability back onto individual users,” said Gerrit Kazmaier, president of product and technology at Workday. This sentiment reflects a growing concern among small business owners who may be caught in the cycle of increased productivity without substantial gains in output quality.

For small businesses, the implications of this research are profound. Achieving productivity through AI shouldn’t mean merely adopting the technology. Instead, it involves cultivating the skills of employees, modernizing roles, and refining processes.

Practical Applications for Small Businesses

Implementing AI into daily operations offers significant benefits, such as automating mundane tasks, streamlining workflows, and improving decision-making processes. However, simply utilizing AI without a strategic plan can lead to chaos instead of clarity. Here are some actionable takeaways:

Invest in Training: The research found a notable skill gap; while 66% of business leaders prioritize training, only 37% of employees facing high rework received adequate support. Small businesses should prioritize skill development to ensure employees can use AI effectively. Optimize AI Usage: The report highlights that employees who regularly utilize AI carry a heavier burden of verifying outputs. Establishing guidelines for AI use can help employees focus on their strengths, such as creativity and decision-making, rather than becoming bogged down by inaccuracies. Reassess Job Structures: AI can only enhance performance if roles evolve to match its capabilities. Small business owners should assess whether their current job structures allow for the efficient utilization of AI tools. Rethink Workload Distribution: Shockingly, 32% of businesses are using time saved by AI to increase employee workloads rather than nurturing talent. This approach may lead to burnout and reduced effectiveness. Instead, finding balance through optimized workflow could yield better results.

Potential Challenges

Despite the evident advantages, small businesses must also navigate several challenges when integrating AI into their operations:

Quality Control : The research indicates that a large portion of time saved is lost to rework due to low-quality AI output. Small business owners need to establish quality protocols for reviewing AI-generated content to minimize these losses.

: The research indicates that a large portion of time saved is lost to rework due to low-quality AI output. Small business owners need to establish quality protocols for reviewing AI-generated content to minimize these losses. Resource Allocation : Many organizations favor reinvesting AI savings into technology rather than employee training. For small businesses, allocating resources efficiently is crucial in building a sustainable growth model that includes human capital development.

: Many organizations favor reinvesting AI savings into technology rather than employee training. For small businesses, allocating resources efficiently is crucial in building a sustainable growth model that includes human capital development. Employee Resistance: Younger employees, who are often seen as more tech-savvy, spend significant time checking AI outputs. Addressing their concerns and conducting regular feedback sessions can foster a more positive relationship with AI tools.

Overall, small business owners stand to gain immensely by strategically leveraging AI. The key lies not only in adopting the technology but also in fostering an environment where employees are empowered, informed, and equipped to use AI effectively.

The research underscores an essential lesson: simply having the tools at your disposal is not enough; the value is realized through proactive engagement and thoughtful implementation. By focusing on people, processes, and proper training, small businesses can turn potential pitfalls into stepping stones toward lasting success.

For further details, refer to the full report available here.