Cloud Engineers Lead in AI Adoption, New ZapCap Study Finds

Cloud Engineers are using artificial intelligence (AI) more than any other profession in 2025, according to a new study by ZapCap. The report evaluated AI engagement across industries by analyzing Google search volume, professional AI usage rates, and the number of AI-focused courses available on one educational platform. These factors were combined into a weighted AI usage score, with Cloud Engineers earning a perfect 100.

The field recorded 32 million monthly Google searches for AI-related tools, the highest among all professions examined. In addition, 70% of Cloud Engineers are actively using AI tools, supported by access to 27 specialized courses. ZapCap’s study suggests this high level of interest and education access reflects a strong integration of AI into the cloud engineering workflow.

Software Engineers follow closely behind, with a 97% AI usage rate—the highest in the study—and 53 dedicated courses available. Despite generating just 3.3 million monthly searches, their overall AI usage score reached 99.

Data Scientists ranked third, with 76% of professionals using AI tools and 52 courses available. Monthly search interest reached 403,000, contributing to a final AI usage score of 82.

Customer Support Specialists came in fourth, with 29 million Google searches—the second-highest volume in the study—and a 74% AI usage rate. However, they only have access to two courses on the educational platform analyzed. Despite this, their high usage and search interest resulted in an AI usage score of 80.

Social Media Managers ranked fifth. With 82% of professionals using AI daily and over 9 million monthly searches, the field is embracing AI to enhance digital engagement. Their access to 22 relevant courses contributed to a usage score of 74.

Marketing Specialists took sixth place. They demonstrated an 80% AI usage rate and generated 700,000 searches per month for AI tools. Educational platforms offer 18 courses tailored to marketers, yielding a usage score of 59.

Graphic Designers placed seventh in the ranking. The profession saw 3 million monthly searches and a high AI usage rate of 83%, but had only two AI-focused courses available. This limited access impacted their AI usage score, which came in at 52.

Copywriters and Content Writers followed closely with an 85% usage rate and 1.1 million searches per month. Like Graphic Designers, they also have access to just two specialized courses. Their AI usage score was calculated at 50.

Financial Analysts and Cybersecurity Analysts were among the lowest-ranking professions. Financial Analysts had a 58% AI usage rate and 12 courses available, earning a usage score of 42. Cybersecurity Analysts ranked last with 64% usage, the lowest search interest at 141,000 monthly searches, and only seven courses available. Their overall AI usage score was 41.

“While fields like Cloud Engineering and Software Development are already deeply integrated with AI, others are just beginning to harness its full potential,” says Jessica Bui, spokesperson for ZapCap. “The high search volume from Customer Support and the strong AI adoption among Copywriters show a transformative shift across industries. Professionals must master AI tools to remain relevant in a job market where technological proficiency is no longer optional but essential for career survival.”

The full study, including methodology and detailed metrics, is available through ZapCap.