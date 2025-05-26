Airbnb Reinstates Anti-Party Technology for Summer Holidays to Prevent Disruptive Bookings

As summer travel ramps up, Airbnb is once again activating its anti-party technology across the United States to deter potentially disruptive bookings over Memorial

Airbnb announced on May 19, 2025, that it will again activate its anti-party technology across the United States for the Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends. This marks the fourth consecutive year the company has deployed these defenses to reduce the risk of unauthorized parties on the platform.

The anti-party system is designed to identify and block certain one-to-two-night bookings of entire home listings that may present a higher risk for a disruptive party. The technology considers multiple factors, including the type of listing, length of stay, proximity of the guest to the property, and whether the booking is last-minute. If a booking is blocked, the guest may still book other accommodations on the platform.

In 2024, Airbnb’s anti-party defenses blocked or redirected approximately 51,000 people in the U.S. from booking entire home listings during the summer holiday weekends. This included:

Approximately 7,750 people in Texas

Approximately 7,400 people in Florida

Approximately 7,030 people in California

According to Airbnb, “Although incidents of disruptive parties on Airbnb are rare, we are committed to working to reduce the risk and helping hosts promote positive experiences in their homes and local neighborhoods.”

The company notes that the anti-party system “is part of a broader set of tools and policies Airbnb deploys to promote responsible travel and help hosts safeguard their spaces, especially during moments when demand is higher and the potential for disruption can increase.”

These defenses operate alongside Airbnb’s global reservation screening technology, which is active year-round. This system “leverages machine learning to try to identify and deter higher risk bookings in the US and globally.”

Airbnb reports that “since 2020, when we introduced our global party ban policy, we’ve seen an over 50 percent decrease in the rate of party reports to us in the US.” In 2024, the company states that “fewer than approximately 0.06 percent of reservations on Airbnb in the US resulted in a report of a party.”

Additional resources Airbnb provides to promote responsible travel and support hosts and communities include:

Tips for hosts on preventing parties in their listing

Neighborhood Support Line for local communities to report urgent issues directly to us, like a party in progress at a home they believe is listed on Airbnb

24-hour Safety line for hosts and guests to directly reach our Safety team for support

Free noise sensor for hosts, which can help to get ahead of issues before they start while respecting guest privacy

Support for law enforcement through a dedicated channel and specialized response team, in the rare event of an issue that potentially involves an Airbnb listing or stay

These combined systems and tools are designed to help Airbnb hosts “protect their homes and neighbors’ peace of mind,” particularly during high-demand periods like national holidays.