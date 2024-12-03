How to Choose an Airbnb Cleaning Service (+The Best Options)

Choosing the right Airbnb cleaning service is a crucial decision for a busy Airbnb host. With responsibilities like tracking bookings, managing repairs, handling last-minute reservations, and restocking essentials like bedding and towels, Airbnb vacation rental hosts have a lot on their plates.

Contracting a professional Airbnb cleaning service can significantly ease the burden by ensuring their properties are well-maintained and immaculate, which is key to providing a high-quality guest experience. This article will guide you on how to select the best Airbnb cleaning service for your needs.

What is an Airbnb Cleaning Service?

Between the guest check out and the next guest check-in, Airbnb cleaning services handle the many tasks that are required.

Here are the typical tasks handled by cleaning companies:

Laundry – linens, towels, kitchen washcloths and towels

Dusting and vacuuming, cleaning all floors.

Cleaning bathrooms, including toilets, sinks, tubs/showers.

Washing dishes, cleaning kitchen appliances (microwave, coffee maker, stove)

Thoroughly sanitizing all surfaces that guests are likely to touch, including door handles, kitchen cabinet pulls, drawer handles, and light switches.

In addition, cleaning crews may do deep cleaning services, as needed, such as shampooing carpets or cleaning the insides of cabinets. Or you may need deep cleaning on the outside patio or fire pit areas.

Why do I need an Airbnb cleaning service?

People book a stay – credit card required – and check out. Their stay can be one night or several nights.

Hosts may start out doing their own cleaning. After all, Airbnb only collects 3% of the cleaning fee, which is set by the hosts. In other words, hosts that clean their own vacation rentals also make money by doing the cleaning.

However, having an immaculate vacation rental property is an extremely important part of ensuring guest satisfaction and part of guest expectations.

In fact, it’s the number one factor mentioned in positive reviews. Negative reviews about the cleanliness of the property can greatly impact the popularity of your short-term rental.

Also, the short-term rental industry is booming. Guest bookings may be for just one or two days. The rental cleaning experience gets old! In addition, the host is pinned down into being always available for cleaning between check out and check in of the short-term rentals.

Types of Airbnb Cleaning Services

Maintaining a clean and welcoming Airbnb property is essential for guest satisfaction and achieving positive reviews. When it comes to cleaning services, Airbnb hosts have several options to choose from, each with its own advantages and considerations:

Hire An Airbnb Personal Maid

Professional Airbnb Cleaners

Property Managers

DIY Cleaning

Hire An Airbnb Personal Maid

Upscale Airbnb properties may include a personal maid option, which would be chosen at the time of guest booking.

Why include this in your Airbnb options? Some guests might request a change of towels or linens or ask for spot cleaning during their stay. However, hiring a personal maid can be difficult, as they would need to be essentially “on call.”

Hire A Professional Airbnb Cleaning Company

First, having a professional Airbnb cleaning service available with just a few clicks helps the host save time. Often, once you contract, the cleaning service will use auto-scheduling. You don’t have to schedule cleanings – cross that off your to-do list.

Your Airbnb guest bookings can be connected to the cleaning services software, which will automatically schedule the cleaners to come as soon as guests check out.

You can also send messages and share notes – such as the need to replenish supplies or replace worn bedding or towels. You can also submit payments to the company.

Scope : You can choose between hiring a single individual or a larger cleaning team for your needs. The decision should be based on the size of your property and the extent of cleaning needed.

: You can choose between hiring a single individual or a larger cleaning team for your needs. The decision should be based on the size of your property and the extent of cleaning needed. Pricing Model: Professional cleaners may charge either a flat fee for the entire property or an hourly rate. A flat fee is predictable and straightforward, while an hourly rate can vary based on the actual time spent cleaning.

Property Managers

Comprehensive Service : Property managers often provide a full suite of services. Besides handling the interior cleaning, they might manage external tasks like lawn mowing, snow removal, and maintaining flower beds – all of which contribute to the property’s curb appeal.

: Property managers often provide a full suite of services. Besides handling the interior cleaning, they might manage external tasks like lawn mowing, snow removal, and maintaining flower beds – all of which contribute to the property’s curb appeal. Cost-Effectiveness: While this option might be more expensive, it offers the convenience of having a single point of contact for multiple services, which can be particularly beneficial for hosts who manage multiple properties or live far from their Airbnb rental.

DIY Cleaning

Personal Involvement : Hosts can choose to clean themselves, especially if they live nearby or prefer a hands-on approach. This option can be more cost-effective but requires a significant time investment.

: Hosts can choose to clean themselves, especially if they live nearby or prefer a hands-on approach. This option can be more cost-effective but requires a significant time investment. Combination Approach: For more intensive cleaning needs, such as periodic deep cleaning, hosts can combine DIY cleaning with professional services. This approach allows for regular personal maintenance while ensuring professional-level cleanliness at intervals.

Each cleaning option offers different benefits and suits different types of Airbnb hosts. Your choice should align with your personal preferences, the amount of time you can dedicate to property management, and your budget for upkeep and maintenance.

Comparing Types of Airbnb Cleaning Services

To help you choose the right cleaning service for your Airbnb property, this table compares various cleaning options based on their offerings, costs, and suitability for different rental types:

Cleaning Service Type Services Offered Cost Structure Best Suited For Professional Airbnb Cleaning Company Full cleaning, laundry, sanitizing, potential for auto-scheduling Typically a percentage of listing price or flat/hourly rate Hosts with frequent guest turnover, multiple listings Personal Maid Service On-call cleaning, towel/linen changes, spot cleaning Hourly rate, possibly higher due to on-call nature Upscale properties, guests requiring premium services Property Management Teams Interior cleaning, exterior maintenance (e.g., mowing, snow removal) Varies; may include a management fee Hosts needing comprehensive property management including cleaning Self-Service (Host Cleaning) Depends on host’s ability; usually all standard cleaning tasks No direct cost but time-intensive Hosts with infrequent bookings, smaller properties Specialized Deep Cleaning Crew Deep cleaning tasks (e.g., carpet shampooing, extensive outdoor cleaning) Often a flat rate based on the specific project Periodic deep cleaning needs, larger properties

Top Considerations When Selecting the Best Airbnb Cleaning Service for Your Business

When operating an Airbnb, ensuring a clean and inviting space is crucial for guest satisfaction and positive reviews. Selecting the right cleaning service requires careful consideration of various factors:

Airbnb Cleaning Fee

Pricing Structure : The cleaning fee typically represents a percentage of the listing price, around 25% on average. This fee often ranges between $75 and $95, though it can vary based on the size and specifics of the property, such as the number of bedrooms and bathrooms. Additionally, extra charges may apply for guests with pets.

: The cleaning fee typically represents a percentage of the listing price, around 25% on average. This fee often ranges between $75 and $95, though it can vary based on the size and specifics of the property, such as the number of bedrooms and bathrooms. Additionally, extra charges may apply for guests with pets. Payment Model: Decide whether to opt for a flat fee or an hourly rate. This decision should be based on the average time required to clean your property effectively.

What is Included in the Cleaning Package?

A standard package usually includes laundry (bedding, towels, kitchen items), vacuuming, dusting, floor cleaning, sanitizing high-touch surfaces, bathroom cleaning, and dishwashing. Ensure that the cleaning service can cover all these aspects to maintain a high standard of cleanliness.

Are Cleaning Supplies Provided?

Determine if the cleaning service will provide its own supplies and equipment. Some companies prefer to use their own products, as this can help maintain consistency and quality, although it may influence the overall cost.

What is the Expected Turnaround Time?

The turnaround time is critical in the Airbnb business. Cleaning must be completed in the window between guest check-out and the next check-in, typically around 4 hours. Ensure the cleaning service can adhere to these time constraints to avoid any disruptions in your booking schedule.

Will the Airbnb Cleaning Crew Report Property Damage and Help You to Fix It?

The actual reporting of property damage is an important requirement and you should either require the crew to take pictures or take pictures yourself.

Airbnb reviews work both ways – they can be given by the guests and also by the host. For instance, if guests trash a property, the host can enter a negative review, and prospective hosts can see that.

Often, a cleaning company does not double as a home repair company. Some do (see below), or you can hire a separate contractor to make repairs as needed.

Are The Professional Cleaners Screened?

To ensure their good reputation, a professional cleaning company wants to make sure they hire quality individuals who take pride in their work.

When choosing an Airbnb cleaning service, consider the cost structure, the comprehensiveness of the cleaning package, the logistics of cleaning supplies, and the ability to meet tight turnaround times. These factors will significantly impact the guest experience and the efficiency of your Airbnb operation.

Our Methodology: How We Chose the Best Places to Find Airbnb Cleaning Services

For Airbnb hosts, finding reliable and efficient cleaning services is essential to maintain high standards for guests and ensure smooth turnovers. At Small Business Trends, we’ve put together a set of criteria to help you identify the best places to find such services. Each factor is rated on an importance scale where 10 represents the highest level of importance. This approach ensures that crucial aspects are given due consideration in our evaluation. Here’s our methodology:

Quality and Reliability of Service Our Importance Scale: 10/10

The consistency and thoroughness of cleaning, as well as dependability in adhering to schedules, are paramount. Experience with Airbnb and Short-Term Rentals Our Importance Scale: 9/10

Cleaners experienced in Airbnb-specific needs, understanding the standards and expectations of short-term rental guests. Cost and Value for Money Our Importance Scale: 8/10

Evaluating the cost-effectiveness of the service, ensuring it aligns with your budget and provides good value. Flexibility and Availability Our Importance Scale: 7/10

The ability to accommodate varying schedules and last-minute requests is crucial for the often unpredictable nature of rental turnovers. Ease of Booking and Communication Our Importance Scale: 7/10

The booking process is simple, and there are clear, reliable communication channels. Good Reviews and Recommendations Our Importance Scale: 6/10

Positive feedback and testimonials from other Airbnb hosts can be a strong indicator of service quality. Insurance and Liability Coverage Our Importance Scale: 5/10

Ensuring the service is insured to protect against any damages or incidents during cleaning. Eco-Friendly Cleaning Options Our Importance Scale: 4/10

The availability of environmentally friendly cleaning practices can be a plus, especially for eco-conscious guests and hosts. Additional Services Offered Our Importance Scale: 4/10

Services such as laundry, restocking supplies, or minor maintenance can add significant value. Geographic Coverage and Local Availability Our Importance Scale: 4/10

The service should ideally cover your Airbnb’s location with a reliable local team.

By applying these criteria to assess potential cleaning services, Airbnb hosts can select a provider that aligns with their unique requirements, preserves the quality of their rental property, and improves guest satisfaction.

Best Places to Find Airbnb Cleaning Services

We have compiled a list of websites where you may start your search for cleaners:

Airtasker

Individual people post a profile on Airtasker.com/us. There are tons of cleaners with experience cleaning Airbnbs and who provide quality, reliable service.

Angi

People post profiles, and site users post reviews on Angi. The platform can help you identify quality service providers that provide flexible, reliable service.

Handy

If you want cleaners and fix-it services, try Handy. A variety of professionals are available in various local communities.

HomeAdvisor

You can find cleaning people and services and contractor services on HomeAdvisor. It’s easy to browse providers and find someone quickly who can provide reliable service.

Thumbtack

You can explore individual profiles of cleaners, plumbers, electricians, and more at Thumbtack. There, you’ll discover a wide range of extra services offered by trustworthy providers in your local area.

Vacation Home Help

This company solely focuses on cleaning rental properties, so it’s easy to find professionals with the experience you’re looking for. Find them at vacationhomehelp.com.

TurnoverBnB

TurnoverBnB is an app that provides cleaning and maintenance services specifically designed for property managers. Their offerings cater to vacation rental owners, ensuring quick turnaround times and dependable service.

How to Find an Airbnb Cleaning Service

In addition to searching the web, you can:

Use word of mouth and Airbnb Forums

Check out what other hosts are saying on Airbnb Forums

Check your Yellow Pages for listings

Join your local Chamber of Commerce and network

The Benefits of Professional Cleaning for Airbnb Hosts

Opting for a professional cleaner or cleaning service can significantly benefit Airbnb hosts. It not only frees up valuable time but also ensures a high standard of cleanliness, thanks to the expertise and experience of trained professionals.

This investment in quality cleaning can lead to better guest experiences, higher ratings, and potentially more bookings for Airbnb hosts.

