Creative Airbnb Experience Ideas Travelers Will Love

As an Airbnb host, you have the unique opportunity to offer your guests an experience that goes beyond just providing them with a place to stay.

With Airbnb experiences and online experiences, you can share your passions, knowledge, and local expertise to create a truly immersive and personalized travel experience for your guests.

Let’s explore the benefits of offering Airbnb experiences, tips for designing and hosting successful experiences, and how you can use experiences to grow your business and earn more income.

Whether you’re an experienced host or new to the scene, this guide will assist you in elevating your hosting skills by crafting an unforgettable Airbnb experience.

What is an Airbnb Experience?

An Airbnb experience is an activity or tour that is hosted by a local expert and is designed to offer unique, authentic, and personalized experiences to Airbnb guests.

These experiences can include anything from food tours to outdoor activities, workshops, and more.

The goal of an Airbnb experience is to provide guests with the opportunity to connect with local culture, learn new skills, and make meaningful memories during their travels.

Hosts are able to share their passion and expertise with guests and create a more immersive and engaging travel experience that goes beyond traditional tourist activities.

What is an Airbnb Online Experience?

An online Airbnb experience is a virtual activity that allows guests to connect with hosts from all over the world and participate in unique and personalized experiences from the comfort of their own homes.

These online experiences range from cooking classes to fitness sessions to virtual tours of museums and landmarks, and more.

Guests can interact with the host and other participants, ask questions, and learn new skills or insights about a particular topic or destination.

Online experiences are usually held through video conferencing platforms like Zoom or Skype, allowing participants to join from any location with internet access.

The Best Airbnb Experiences by Category

The top categories for Airbnb experiences include food and drink, outdoor activities, arts and culture, and wellness. These experiences focus on immersing guests in local traditions and unique offerings, attracting most visitors and enabling hosts to make good money by sharing their passions and expertise.

The top categories for Airbnb online experiences include cooking classes, virtual tours, workshops, and wellness sessions. These virtual events offer a fun way for hosts to share their skills and passions, making money with Airbnb while providing engaging activities for guests worldwide.

Best Food AirBnb Experience Ideas: Baking and Cooking

Here are five Airbnb experiences centered around baking and cooking:

Virtual Baking Class

Offer a virtual baking class where guests can learn how to make a specific type of baked goods, such as cookies, cakes, or bread.

As a host, you would provide guests with a list of ingredients they will need ahead of time, as well as a recipe and detailed instructions.

During the virtual class, you can demonstrate the steps and answer any questions guests may have.

Cooking Class with Local Ingredients

Create a cooking class that highlights local ingredients and flavors.

You would take guests to a nearby market or shop to select the ingredients and then guide them through the preparation of a meal that showcases those ingredients.

This experience can be held in your own home kitchen or at an alternative venue.

Wine and Cheese Pairing Class

For guests who are interested in learning about wine and cheese pairings, host a class that explores the intricacies of pairing different types of wine with various kinds of cheese.

You can provide guests with samples of both wine and cheese and offer insights into why certain pairings work well together.

Farm-to-Table Cooking Experience

For guests interested in learning about sustainable and locally sourced ingredients, offer a farm-to-table cooking experience.

Airbnb hosts take guests to a local farm or farmer’s market to source ingredients and then guide them through the preparation of a meal that showcases those ingredients.

Culinary Walking Tour

Host a culinary walking tour of your local area that highlights the best local eateries, markets, and food shops.

During these food tours, guests can sample local cuisine, learn about the history and culture of the area, and gain insight into the local food scene.

Drinks: Coffee and Wine

Here are five Airbnb experiences centered around coffee and wine:

Coffee Tasting Experience

Offer a coffee-tasting Airbnb experience where guests can learn about different types of coffee beans, brewing methods, and flavors. As a host, you would provide guests with a variety of coffee samples and guide them through the tasting process, explaining the nuances of each coffee.

Wine Tasting and Pairing Class

Create a wine-tasting and pairing class where guests can learn about different types of wine and how to pair them with different foods. As a host, you would provide guests with a selection of wines and food pairings and guide them through the tasting process.

Wine and Painting Class

Host a wine and painting class where guests can enjoy a glass of wine while learning how to paint a specific scene or object. As a host, you would provide all necessary painting supplies and guide guests through the painting process.

Coffee Roasting Experience

For guests who are interested in learning about the coffee roasting process, offer a coffee roasting experience. As a host, you would provide guests with green coffee beans and guide them through the roasting process, explaining the different stages of roasting and how it affects the flavor of the coffee.

Wine Tour

Host a wine tour of your local area that highlights the best wineries and vineyards in the region. Guests can learn about the history of wine production in the area, taste different types of wines, and gain insight into the winemaking process.

Best Local Tour Airbnb Experiences: Ghost Tours and Local Tours

Here are five Airbnb experiences centered around ghost tours and local tours:

Ghost Tour of Historic Sites

Offer a ghost tour of historic sites in your area, sharing local legends and stories of hauntings. As a host, you would provide guests with a guided tour of historic buildings or neighborhoods and share your knowledge of the history and ghostly lore associated with each location.

Food Tour of Local Cuisine

Create a food tour that highlights the best local cuisine in your area. As a host, you would guide guests to different local eateries, sharing your knowledge of the history and culture of each dish, and providing guests with samples to taste.

Scenic Tour of Local Attractions

Host a scenic tour of local attractions such as parks, monuments, or natural wonders. As a host, you would provide guests with a guided tour of the area, sharing your knowledge of the history and culture of each attraction, and providing guests with interesting facts and anecdotes.

Neighborhood Walking Tour

Offer a walking tour of your neighborhood, sharing your knowledge of the history and culture of the area. As a host, you would provide guests with a guided tour of the neighborhood, pointing out interesting architecture, landmarks, and hidden gems that they may not have discovered on their own.

Historical Tour of Local Landmarks

Create a historical tour that highlights the significant landmarks in your area. As a host, you would provide guests with a guided tour of the landmarks, sharing your knowledge of the history and culture of each site.

Best Creative Airbnb Experiences

Here are five very creative Airbnb experiences:

Mystery Game Night

Host a mystery game night where guests can participate in a themed murder mystery or escape room game. As a host, you would provide all necessary props and clues and guide guests through the game while providing support and encouragement.

Night Sky Observation Experience

Offer a night sky observation experience where guests can stargaze and learn about constellations and astronomy. As a host, you would provide a telescope or binoculars and guide guests through the observation process while sharing your knowledge of astronomy.

Outdoor Adventure Experience

Create an outdoor adventure experience that includes hiking, rock climbing, or other outdoor activities. As a host, you would provide all necessary equipment and guide guests through the activity while sharing your knowledge of the local flora and fauna.

Artistic Retreat

Host an artistic retreat where guests can explore their creativity through painting, drawing, or other forms of artistic expression. As a host, you would provide all necessary art supplies and guide guests through the creative process while offering encouragement and support.

Mindfulness and Wellness Retreat

Offer a mindfulness and wellness retreat where guests can learn meditation, yoga, and other wellness practices. As a host, you would provide a peaceful and calming environment and guide guests through the various practices while sharing your knowledge of mindfulness and wellness.

Nature or Outdoor Experiences

Here are five Airbnb experiences centered around nature and the outdoors:

Nature Hike

Host a guided nature hike in a nearby park or natural area.

You would provide guests with a guided tour of the area, pointing out interesting flora and fauna and sharing your knowledge of the natural environment.

Wildlife Photography Expedition

Offer a wildlife photography expedition where guests can learn about and photograph local wildlife.

As a host, you would provide guests with a guided tour of an area where wildlife is prevalent and share your knowledge of photography and wildlife behavior.

Outdoor Yoga and Meditation

Create a tranquil outdoor yoga and meditation experience in a calm and peaceful setting. Lead guests through a yoga session and meditation practice, while imparting your expertise on mindfulness and relaxation techniques.

Camping Experience

Offer a camping experience where guests can experience the beauty of nature while camping in a tent or cabin.

Simply provide guests with a comfortable and safe camping setup, including a tent, sleeping bags, and necessary equipment.

Kayaking Adventure

Host a kayaking adventure where guests can explore nearby lakes, rivers, or other bodies of water.

As the Airbnb host, you provide guests with kayaks, paddles, and necessary safety equipment, and guide them through the paddling experience while sharing your knowledge of the local waterways.

Best Airbnb Experience – Sports

Here are five Airbnb experiences centered around sports:

City Sports Tour

Guide guests on a tour of local sports arenas, stadiums, and training facilities. Share the history, significance, and stories of each venue.

If possible, arrange for a behind-the-scenes tour or meet-and-greet with local athletes or coaches.

Research the city’s sports history, contact venues for tour possibilities, and create an engaging itinerary.

Provide transportation or walking routes and any necessary entrance fees.

Sports Clinic with a Local Athlete

Partner with a local athlete or coach to offer a hands-on sports clinic, allowing guests to learn and practice skills for a specific sport, such as basketball, soccer, or tennis.

Identify and collaborate with local athletes or coaches, secure a suitable venue, and gather the necessary equipment.

Promote the experience and facilitate the session, ensuring that all guests feel comfortable and included.

Bike and Hike Adventure

Plan a cycling and hiking excursion that showcases the region’s natural beauty and popular sports trails. Include a mix of sightseeing, physical activity, and local history to create a well-rounded experience.

Research suitable trails, secure any necessary permits, and create a detailed itinerary. Provide bicycles, helmets, and other necessary gear.

Be prepared to offer assistance and guidance throughout the journey.

Stadium Food Crawl

Plan a food crawl that highlights the city’s sports culture. Explore local bars, pubs, and restaurants popular among fans and enjoy their signature dishes and drinks.

Engage guests with trivia, anecdotes, or sports-related games.

Identify popular sports-related eateries and plan a walking route. Contact the establishments to make reservations or arrange special deals for your guests.

Provide a fun and engaging atmosphere, facilitating conversations and bonding among guests.

Beach Sports Day

Host a day of beach sports, such as beach volleyball, frisbee, paddleboarding, or surfing. Include introductory lessons and friendly competitions, followed by a beachside barbecue or picnic.

Select a suitable beach location, obtain any necessary permits, and secure equipment for each sport. Collaborate with local instructors if needed.

Organize the day’s schedule, ensure guest safety, and provide food and refreshments.

Best Dance Airbnb Experiences

Here are five Airbnb experiences centered around dancing:

Cultural Dance Workshop

Organize a workshop where guests can learn traditional dances specific to their region or country, such as flamenco, salsa, or Bollywood dance.

Include a brief introduction to the dance’s history and cultural significance.

Research local dance styles and partner with a skilled instructor. Secure a suitable venue with the necessary equipment, like a sound system and mirrors.

Provide clear instructions and create a fun, inclusive atmosphere for all skill levels.

Dance Studio Tour & Lesson

Take guests on a tour of local dance studios and offer a dance lesson in a style of their choice, such as hip-hop, contemporary, or ballroom.

Share the history of each studio and stories about famous dancers who have trained there.

Identify popular dance studios and arrange visits with studio owners. Organize a dance lesson tailored to the group’s preferences and skill level.

Facilitate transportation between studios and provide an engaging narrative throughout the tour.

Dance and Dine Experience

Host a night of dining and dancing, where guests can enjoy a delicious meal at a local restaurant, followed by a night of dancing at a popular club or dance venue.

Share tips and tricks for dancing to the specific music genre.

Research and select a suitable restaurant and dance venue, and make reservations as needed. Offer guidance on dance moves and create a supportive environment for guests to learn and practice. Facilitate transportation between locations.

Dance Flash Mob

Organize a dance flash mob in a public space, where guests learn a simple choreography and perform it together with a group of local dancers. Capture the performance on video for guests to share as a unique souvenir.

Develop or source a fun, easy-to-learn choreography, and partner with local dancers to participate in the flash mob. Secure necessary permits and scout a suitable location. Organize rehearsal time and provide clear instructions for the performance.

Dance Fitness Class

Host a dance fitness class, such as Zumba, aerobics, or a dance-based workout that combines fun dance moves with cardiovascular exercise. Make the class suitable for all fitness levels and ages.

Collaborate with a certified dance fitness instructor and secure a suitable venue, like a gym or dance studio. Provide necessary equipment, such as a sound system and workout mats.

Best Magic Airbnb Experiences

Here are five Airbnb experiences centered around magic:

Magic Show & Workshop

Organize an intimate magic show featuring a local magician, followed by a hands-on workshop where guests can learn basic tricks and techniques to impress their friends and family.

Identify and collaborate with a talented local magician. Secure a suitable venue with proper lighting and seating. Provide any necessary props and materials for the workshop.

Facilitate the event, ensuring all are engaged and entertained.

Magical History Tour

Design a walking tour that explores the history of magic and illusion in your city.

Explore historic theaters, magic shops, and sites associated with renowned magicians or significant magical events. Share engaging stories and anecdotes to enthrall your guests.

Research your city’s magical history and identify relevant locations. Develop a walking route and a compelling narrative for the tour.

You can also collaborate with a local magician to perform impromptu tricks or illusions at various stops.

Magic & Mystery Dinner Party

Host a themed dinner party with a magical twist, incorporating mysterious elements such as a magician’s performance, puzzles, or even a murder mystery game. This is a great experience for large groups.

Encourage them to dress in magical or mysterious attire. Plan a unique and engaging theme, arrange a suitable venue, and coordinate with a local magician or actor.

Prepare or cater a delicious dinner, and create a captivating atmosphere with decorations, music, and lighting.

Magic & Mind Reading Workshop

Organize a workshop led by a skilled mentalist or mind reader, teaching guests the art of mentalism, mind reading, or cold reading.

Participants will learn techniques to seemingly read minds and predict the future.

Collaborate with a knowledgeable mentalist or mind reader and secure a suitable venue. Provide any required props, materials, or literature.

Street Magic Adventure

Take guests on an interactive adventure through your city, encountering street magicians, buskers, and illusionists along the way. Engage your guests by asking them to participate in the performances and learn some tricks themselves.

Identify and coordinate with local street magicians or performers. Plan a walking route that highlights popular spots for street performers.

Ensure a lively and engaging atmosphere throughout the experience and provide guests with opportunities to participate in the magic.

Best Music-Themed Airbnb Experiences

Here are five Airbnb experiences centered around music:

Local Music Scene Tour

Organize a tour of your city’s music scene, visiting iconic venues, recording studios, and locations associated with famous musicians. Include live music performances and share the history and stories behind each site.

Research your city’s musical history and identify relevant locations. Develop a walking or driving route and coordinate with local musicians or venues for live performances.

Jam Session & Songwriting Workshop

Host a jam session and songwriting workshop that allows guests to collaborate with local musicians in creating their own original music. Offer instruments and expert guidance while fostering a supportive atmosphere for creativity.

Collaborate with local musicians or music teachers and secure a venue with the necessary equipment. Ensure guests of all skill levels feel welcome and included. Record the session so guests can take home a memorable souvenir.

Music-Themed Scavenger Hunt

Design a music-themed scavenger hunt, where guests explore your city, solving music-related riddles and challenges. Incorporate local history, trivia, and famous musicians or bands from your region.

Develop an engaging scavenger hunt, including riddles and challenges related to your city’s music scene. Plan a walking route and provide guests with clear instructions. Offer assistance and hints as needed, and celebrate the winners with a small prize.

Vinyl Record Crawl

Take guests on a tour of local record shops, exploring the history of vinyl records and the resurgence of vinyl culture. Provide insights into record collecting and offer tips for finding hidden gems.

Identify popular record stores in your city and plan a walking route. Coordinate with shop owners to ensure a warm welcome for your guests. Share your knowledge of vinyl records and create a fun, engaging experience for music lovers.

Intimate House Concert

Host an intimate house concert featuring talented local musicians or bands, offering guests a unique, up-close musical experience. This is a great idea for those looking to provide an exclusive and memorable evening.

Collaborate with local musicians or bands, and secure a suitable venue, such as your home or A cozy event space. Provide comfortable seating, a sound system, and lighting. Offer refreshments and snacks, and ensure a warm, inviting atmosphere for all guests.

Best Health and Wellness Airbnb Experiences

Here are five Airbnb experiences centered around health and wellness:

Yoga & Meditation Retreat

Organize a yoga and meditation retreat, offering guests a variety of classes and mindfulness sessions in a serene, natural setting. Include healthy meals and opportunities for relaxation and reflection.

Collaborate with certified yoga instructors and meditation teachers, and secure a peaceful venue. Hosts should provide yoga mats, props, and any necessary equipment. Prepare or arrange for nutritious meals, and create a calming, supportive atmosphere for your guests.

Outdoor Fitness Adventure

Plan a fitness-focused outdoor adventure, incorporating activities such as hiking, trail running, or paddleboarding. Tailor the activities to the participants’ fitness levels and interests, and include tips for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Investigate appropriate locations and activities, and secure any required permits or equipment. Hosts can partner with local fitness trainers or guides to enhance the experience. Prioritize the safety and enjoyment of all participants, providing encouragement and guidance as necessary.

Healthy Cooking Class

Host a healthy cooking class where you teach guests how to prepare delicious and nutritious meals with locally sourced ingredients. Provide insights on meal planning, portion control, and how to maintain a balanced diet.

Partner with a nutritionist or chef experienced in healthy cooking, and secure a venue with a well-equipped kitchen. Hosts should provide fresh ingredients, cooking utensils, and recipe handouts.

Spa & Wellness Day

Organize a relaxing spa and wellness day, offering guests a variety of treatments and activities, such as massages, facials, or aromatherapy sessions.

Include mindfulness exercises and relaxation techniques for a well-rounded experience.

Collaborate with licensed therapists, estheticians, or other wellness practitioners and secure a tranquil venue.

Hosts are responsible for providing any necessary equipment, such as massage tables, linens, or aromatherapy oils.

Holistic Health Workshop

Create a workshop centered around holistic health practices, such as herbalism, acupuncture, or energy healing.

Offer informative sessions, hands-on demonstrations, and opportunities for guests to try various modalities.

Collaborate with experienced practitioners in the chosen field(s) and secure a suitable venue. Hosts should provide any required materials or equipment for the workshop.

Nightlife Airbnb Experience Ideas

Here are five Airbnb experiences centered around nightlife:

Local Bar Crawl

Organize a bar crawl, taking guests to a variety of popular local bars and pubs, showcasing different atmospheres and drink specialties. Share the history and stories behind each establishment.

Research popular bars and create a walking route. Coordinate with bar owners or managers to ensure a warm welcome for your guests. Act as a guide and friendly companion throughout the night, making guests feel like they are out with friends.

Underground Club Experience

Take guests on an exclusive tour of the city’s best underground clubs, focusing on unique venues, emerging DJs, or specific music genres. Share insights into the local clubbing scene and facilitate a memorable night of dancing.

Identify and coordinate with club owners or promoters and plan a well-paced evening. Ensure guests have easy access to the venues and introduce them to the local club culture. Create a fun, inclusive atmosphere where guests can make new friends.

Live Music Night

Host a live music night showcasing talented local musicians or bands in an intimate setting. Offer guests the opportunity to discover new music and engage with the artists in a personal and memorable way.

Collaborate with local musicians or bands and secure a suitable venue with proper sound equipment. Set up a cozy and inviting atmosphere with comfortable seating and lighting. Facilitate interactions between guests and artists, ensuring everyone has a great time.

Speakeasy & Hidden Bar Tour

Guide guests on a tour of secret speakeasies and hidden bars in your city, sharing the history and stories behind these unique venues. Offer guests a chance to experience the thrill of discovering hidden gems while enjoying craft cocktails.

Research speakeasies and hidden bars in your city, and plan a walking route. Coordinate with venue owners to ensure guests’ access. Share the history of speakeasies and hidden bars while creating a fun, adventurous atmosphere for your guests.

Themed Costume Party

Organize a themed costume party at a local venue, such as a ’70s disco, ’80s retro, or masquerade ball. Encourage guests to dress according to the theme and provide a night of music, dancing, and socializing in a unique and engaging setting.

Plan an exciting and creative theme, secure a suitable venue, and arrange for appropriate music, decorations, and refreshments. A themed costume party creates a lively, inclusive atmosphere and helps guests make new friends while enjoying a night of fun and entertainment.

Group Airbnb Experiences

Here are five Airbnb experiences for groups:

Team-Building Adventure

Organize a team-building adventure that includes group activities, such as escape rooms, outdoor challenges, or collaborative games, designed to foster communication, trust, and camaraderie among participants.

Research and select suitable team-building activities and venues. Coordinate with venue owners or activity organizers to ensure a seamless experience.

Customized City Scavenger Hunt

Design a scavenger hunt tailored to the interests of the group, incorporating city landmarks, historical sites, and local trivia. This interactive experience goes beyond typical tours, offering a fun and engaging way to explore the city.

Develop a unique scavenger hunt based on the group’s preferences, including clues, riddles, and challenges. Plan a walking route and provide guests with clear instructions. Offer assistance and hints as needed, and celebrate the winners with a prize.

Group Art Workshop

Host a group art workshop, offering participants the opportunity to explore their creativity together while learning new skills, such as painting, pottery, or photography.

Collaborate with a local artist or art instructor and secure a suitable venue with the necessary equipment and materials. Ensure guests of all skill levels feel welcome and included.

Cultural Cooking Class

Organize a group cooking class that focuses on the preparation of traditional dishes from a specific culture or region. Encourage teamwork and collaboration as participants cook and enjoy a shared meal together.

Partner with a chef experienced in the chosen cuisine and secure a venue with a well-equipped kitchen. Provide fresh ingredients, cooking utensils, and recipe handouts.

Outdoor Movie Night

Host an outdoor movie night featuring a film chosen by the group or a selection of local shorts. Create a comfortable atmosphere with cozy seating, blankets, and a large screen. Offer refreshments, snacks, and the opportunity to socialize before and after the screening.

Coordinate with the group to select a suitable film and secure a venue with a large screen and projector. Set up comfortable seating and blankets and provide refreshments and snacks.

Family-Friendly Airbnb Experiences You Could Host

Here are five family-friendly Airbnb experiences:

Family Nature Exploration

Organize a family-friendly nature exploration experience, taking guests on a guided hike or nature walk. Include activities like birdwatching, plant identification, or simple outdoor games suitable for all ages.

Research and select an appropriate nature trail or park, considering the fitness level and interests of the participating families. Develop a walking route and plan engaging activities. Ensure safety and enjoyment for all guests while hosting a memorable outdoor experience.

Family Art and Craft Workshop

Host a family-friendly art and craft workshop, offering a variety of creative projects suitable for different age groups, such as painting, pottery, or collage-making.

Collaborate with a local artist or craft instructor, and secure a suitable venue with the necessary equipment and materials. Plan engaging activities catering to all age groups.

Interactive Cooking Class for Families

Organize a family-oriented cooking class, teaching guests to prepare simple, delicious meals together. Offer age-appropriate tasks for children and provide a shared meal for everyone to enjoy.

Partner with a chef experienced in working with families and secure a venue with a well-equipped kitchen. Ensure the chosen recipes are family-friendly and offer tasks suitable for children.

Family Treasure Hunt Adventure

Design a family-friendly treasure hunt adventure in a local park or public space, incorporating age-appropriate riddles, challenges, and rewards. Encourage teamwork and creative problem-solving among family members.

Develop an engaging treasure hunt with clues and challenges tailored to the participating families. Set up the adventure in a safe, public location, and provide clear instructions.

Family Game Night Extravaganza

Host a family game night extravaganza, offering a variety of board games, card games, and interactive group games suitable for all ages. Provide a comfortable and inviting atmosphere, with snacks and refreshments for everyone to enjoy.

Select and gather an assortment of family-friendly games, and secure a suitable venue with ample seating and space. Set up game stations, and ensure a lively, inclusive atmosphere.

Here are answers to some frequently asked questions from hosts about Airbnb experiences …

Should I host Online Experiences with Airbnb?

Hosting online experiences with Airbnb can be a rewarding opportunity to share your skills, knowledge, or passions with a global audience. By offering a virtual experience, you can reach a wider range of guests without geographical constraints.

An online experience with Airbnb can also be a source of extra cash.

However, consider the time and effort required for planning, marketing, and hosting your online experience. If you’re comfortable with technology and enjoy engaging with people virtually, hosting an online Airbnb experience could be a great fit for you.

How Do I Become an Airbnb Experiences Host?

To become an Airbnb experiences host, start by visiting the Airbnb website and creating a host account. Next, submit your experience or online experience idea, providing details about the activity, location, and pricing. Ensure your experience meets Airbnb’s quality standards and guidelines.

Once your submission is reviewed and approved, you can start hosting your experience and sharing your passion with guests from all over the globe.

Do I need to be an Airbnb Host to Host an Experience?

No, you don’t need to be an Airbnb property host to host an experience. Airbnb experiences are separate from property listings, allowing you to offer unique activities or events without renting out your home. Simply create a hosting account on the Airbnb app and submit your experience idea for approval.

What Would Not be Considered an Airbnb Experience?

An activity that lacks personal interaction, cultural insight, or unique value, such as a generic city tour or a visit to a chain restaurant, would not be considered an Airbnb experience. Experiences should be distinctive and engaging.

Can You Make Money from Hosting an Airbnb Experience?

Yes, you can make money from hosting an Airbnb experience. As a host, you set your own pricing for the experience, which allows you to earn income based on the number of guests and frequency of your events. Successful hosts can generate a steady income stream by offering engaging, well-reviewed experiences. Apply, get approved, and start making money right away.

How Much is the Airbnb Experience Commission Fee?

Airbnb charges a 20% commission fee on the total price of each experience booking, which covers marketing, payment processing, and support services provided by the platform.

