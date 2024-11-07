How to Become an Airbnb Experiences Host: A Step-by-Step Guide

If you want to share your passion with travelers and earn some extra income, becoming an Airbnb Experiences host could be the ideal opportunity for you. This step-by-step guide will provide all the information you need to get started, including how to create your experience and tips for achieving success. Let’s dive in!

What is an Airbnb Experience?

An Airbnb Experience is an activity or adventure led by a local expert eager to share their passion with travelers. These experiences are crafted to be unique, immersive, and authentic, allowing guests to engage with the local culture in a significant way. Whether it’s cooking classes, city tours, or outdoor adventures, there is an experience available for every kind of traveler that transcends the standard tour.

Who can be an Airbnb Experience Host?

Anyone who has a passion, skill, or knowledge to share with travelers can be an Airbnb Experience host. Hosts can be individuals, groups, or organizations, and they come from all backgrounds and walks of life. To become a host, you need to be at least 18 years old and pass a background check.

What are the Most Popular Airbnb Experiences?

One of the standout features of Airbnb Experiences is its diversity, providing travelers with a vast array of activities to choose from. In this section, we will examine the most popular types of experiences available on Airbnb…

Food & Drink

Food tours rank among the most sought-after options on Airbnb. These experiences allow travelers to sample local cuisine, acquire cooking skills, or discover the nightlife of the city.

Culture & History

Cultural and historical experiences represent another popular category on Airbnb. These experiences provide travelers with the opportunity to explore the local culture, customs, and history of their destination.

Nature & Outdoor

Nature and outdoor experiences are ideal for those who enjoy exploring the great outdoors. These experiences provide travelers with opportunities to go hiking, kayaking, or participate in wildlife tours, among other activities.

How do you decide the best Airbnb experience to host?

Choosing the best Airbnb Experience to host requires considering your interests, skills, and the demands of your area. Research popular Experiences and identify gaps. Consider seasonality and resources needed. Choose something you’re passionate about and can offer a memorable and authentic experience for guests.

What is involved in the application process for becoming an Airbnb host?

The process to become an Airbnb host includes creating a profile, providing personal information, and completing a background check. Additionally, Airbnb Experiences hosts must submit a description and photos of their Experience, as well as establish a pricing structure. After approval, hosts can begin accepting bookings and managing their Experience via the Airbnb platform.

Steps To Follow on the Airbnb Experiences Website: Example: Host A Cooking Class.

There are several steps to take if you’d like to get into Airbnb Experience hosting. Let’s walk through how to do this using the example of cooking classes…

Step 1: Visit the Airbnb Experiences Page

After signing up for or logging into your existing Airbnb account, go to airbnb.com/host/experiences. You can read more about being a host if you’d like, or click “Let’s go” to get started as shown below.

Next, click the red “Let’s go” button.

Step 2: Select the Kind of Experience

Choose between hosting Airbnb’s online experiences or in-person experiences, then click “Next.” Online experiences are taking off these days.

Step 3: Tell Airbnb a Bit More

Enter the city you’re hosting your experience, the language it’s offered in, and if you’re part of an Airbnb partner organization, then click “Next.”

Step 4: Choose Your Experience Theme

Click on “Select a theme” and a popup will appear for you to select your theme. We’ll be choosing Food -> Cooking and food making -> Cooking class. Click “Save” then “Next” after choosing your theme.

Step 5: What Airbnb is Looking For

Go through these next four pages to find out exactly what Airbnb is looking for from Experience hosts answering any questions honestly.

Step 6: Describe Your Experience

For the next several pages, you’ll need to provide details of your experience along with photos.

Step 7: Settings

Over the next six pages, you can modify your settings for group size, general availability, guest pricing, discounts for guests to save money, and booking settings, and set your cancellation policy.

Step 8: Review & Submit

On the last page, you’ll need to look over a few things and check a couple of boxes. When you’re satisfied with your application, click “Submit.” You should hear back from Airbnb in about one week regarding your application.

What is Airbnb Looking For in an Experience Host?

Airbnb looks for experienced hosts with unique skills and expertise, a passion for sharing their knowledge, and the ability to create engaging and authentic experiences. Hosts must also adhere to community standards and guidelines while providing safe and enjoyable experiences for guests.

Tips for Success in Your Airbnb Experiences Application

If you’re interested in becoming an Airbnb experiences host, there are a few things you can do to increase your chances of success. Here are five tips to help you with your application:

Be authentic: Airbnb values hosts who can offer a genuine and personal experience. Be yourself and showcase the personality and passions of your experience.

Airbnb values hosts who can offer a genuine and personal experience. Be yourself and showcase the personality and passions of your experience. Be specific: Clearly define your idea for the Experience and ensure that you communicate it effectively in your application.

Clearly define your idea for the Experience and ensure that you communicate it effectively in your application. Focus on the details: Pay attention to every aspect of your Experience, from the itinerary to the amenities, to ensure your guests have a seamless and enjoyable experience.

Pay attention to every aspect of your Experience, from the itinerary to the amenities, to ensure your guests have a seamless and enjoyable experience. Provide value: Price your Experience fairly and offer extra value, such as insider tips or special perks, to attract guests and earn positive reviews.

Price your Experience fairly and offer extra value, such as insider tips or special perks, to attract guests and earn positive reviews. Engage with guests: Be responsive and engaging with your guests, both before and during the Experience. Show them the best of your destination and create lasting memories.

Beyond learning how to start an Airbnb business, you should look into tips to attract tourists and travelers to your small business and tips for keeping your tourist business busy in the offseason.

What Airbnb Experience Fees Will I Need to Consider?

As an Airbnb Experience host, you’ll need to consider fees such as Airbnb’s 20% service fee, booking fees, taxes, and expenses like equipment or transportation costs. Be sure to factor in all costs when setting your price.

What About Payments and Insurance for Airbnb Hosts?

Airbnb hosts receive payment through the platform within 24 hours of the experience. The Host Guarantee program provides up to $1 million in protection for damages caused by guests.

Final Words

Becoming an Airbnb Experiences host is a simple process that involves creating a unique experience, setting up your listing, and waiting for bookings to come in. By following this step-by-step guide, you can become a successful host and earn extra income while providing guests with unforgettable experiences. With the right mindset and preparation, anyone can become an Airbnb Experiences host.

Airbnb Experiences Host FAQS

How Much Do Airbnb Experience Hosts Make?

This depends on factors like the type of experience offered, location, and demand. However, hosts can earn anywhere from a few hundred to thousands of dollars per month by offering unique and popular experiences to guests.

Why Should You Bother with Hosting an Experience?

Hosting an Airbnb Experience can provide a range of benefits, including earning extra income, meeting new people, sharing your passion with others, and gaining valuable skills such as event planning and marketing.

Can a Company Host an Airbnb Experience?

A company can host an Airbnb Experience if it aligns with guidelines and offers a unique experience. It’s a way to showcase the brand and connect with potential customers.

Is Being an Airbnb Host Difficult?

Being an Airbnb host can be challenging, but it’s also rewarding. Hosts must manage guests, maintain the property, and ensure a positive experience for everyone involved.

