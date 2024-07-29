airtable-launches-cobuilder-for-instant-no-code-app-creation

Modern companies need custom applications to meet their unique business needs. Traditional software development is slow and expensive. The future of app development lies in no-code solutions. According to Howie Liu, Airtable’s founder and CEO, “Teams will build most applications in-house, customizing them for their workflows.” This shift requires empowering knowledge workers to build apps regardless of their technical skills.

AI is set to change software development. Combining AI with no-code enables users to become capable app builders with the assistance of a smart AI cobuilder. Cobuilder uses large language models (LLMs) and Airtable’s no-code app platform to bring new ideas to life. It translates user descriptions into detailed apps that can be easily customized.

Users can describe their needs to Cobuilder. For example, a director might need an app to manage pre-production for a movie. Cobuilder generates a custom app preview in seconds, allowing teams to reimagine workflows and experiment with new methods.

Cobuilder leverages the latest LLMs to build highly personalized apps. Users can provide details like their company, project, role, and specific requirements, allowing Cobuilder to generate unique applications. After the initial generation, users can preview and adjust the app to meet their exact needs. This no-code approach means anyone can edit the app without needing a developer.

Airtable ensures data privacy and security. Customer data is not used to train current or future LLMs. Cobuilder is just the beginning. Future capabilities will include adding new bases, generating insights, and building timelines to track deadlines.

Cobuilder simplifies app creation, turning ideas into apps without effort. This accelerates time-to-value and increases the number of useful apps within an organization. Apps built with Cobuilder have consistent interfaces, structured data, and automation features.

During the beta phase, Cobuilder saw widespread adoption across industries. Thousands of applications were built, with the AI generating useful results 9 out of 10 times. Liu stated, “Cobuilder represents a new set of capabilities around AI building that empowers anyone to turn an idea into reality in seconds.”

Cobuilder capabilities will expand, including incorporating existing datasets at the app generation stage, chat support for adjustments, and a smart developer assistant. Airtable continues to invest in AI across the platform, introducing new features to operationalize AI into data and workflows.

Doc extraction allows users to extract information from PDFs, leveraging key data in workflows. Future updates will support other document types. Users will soon be able to pull in data from internet searches, enriching Airtable data. Airtable AI supports various AI platforms and models, giving customers a wide range of choices.

Next week, the CEO will deliver a live webcast on July 30th at 10:30 AM PT to share more about Cobuilder and the vision for no-code. Cobuilder is available to new and existing customers today. New users can create a free account to try it out.