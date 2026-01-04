Akamai and Visa Join Forces to Secure AI Agents in Digital Commerce

In an era where artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming consumer behavior, Visa has partnered with Akamai to enhance security and trust within the burgeoning realm of agentic commerce. This collaboration introduces a robust identity framework aimed at authenticating AI shopping agents, significantly benefiting small business owners looking to safeguard their digital storefronts.

As AI agents grow in sophistication, the challenges for online retailers multiply. These agents are now capable of browsing, comparing, and making purchases on behalf of consumers, raising critical questions about security and identity verification. With AI-powered bot traffic surging 300% in just a year, according to Akamai’s 2025 Digital Fraud and Abuse Report, the need for a reliable method to authenticate these AI agents has never been more pressing.

In this context, Visa’s Trusted Agent Protocol emerges as a vital tool for small business owners. This technology allows merchants to differentiate between legitimate AI agents and harmful bots, enabling safer transactions. The integration of Visa’s protocol with Akamai’s behavioral intelligence and user recognition systems promises an unprecedented level of protection against fraud, ensuring that online payments are both secure and efficient.

Patrick Sullivan, Chief Technology Officer at Akamai, emphasizes the importance of trust in this evolving landscape: “The promise of agentic commerce hinges on recognition: the fundamental ability to trust an agent acting on someone’s behalf.” As online commerce rapidly adapts to AI-driven interactions, establishing this trust will be crucial for small businesses aiming to leverage these technologies without compromising security.

Jack Forestell, Chief Product & Strategy Officer at Visa, also highlights the transformative potential of this partnership: “Agentic commerce is unlocking an entirely new wave of digital interactions, but it can only scale if every player in the ecosystem can trust the agents participating in it.” This assertion underlines the necessity of implementing secure, recognizable avenues for transactions to thrive in an increasingly automated marketplace.

For small business owners, the practical benefits of the Trusted Agent Protocol are clear. Firstly, the ability to identify legitimate AI agents allows merchants to manage their digital interactions more effectively. By verifying whether an agent is browsing or completing a purchase, businesses can tailor their responses and optimize the shopping experience. Furthermore, the protocol connects the agent to the underlying consumer, ensuring a better understanding of transaction contexts, which can be invaluable for personalization efforts.

Keep in mind that adopting these technologies may pose challenges. Transitioning to a new authentication framework could involve changes to existing systems and workflows, requiring time and resources. Small business owners may need to invest in training or technology upgrades to smoothly integrate these new security measures. There’s also the consideration of ongoing adjustments and updates, as the rapidly changing landscape of digital commerce and AI continues to evolve.

Despite these challenges, the advantages offered by this collaboration are compelling. Secure, predictable payment interactions are essential for maintaining consumer trust. Visa’s Trusted Agent Protocol facilitates smooth payment processes while Akamai’s systems provide protective layers that help prevent fraud. With over 175 million Visa-accepting merchant locations worldwide, the protocol is designed to be adopted easily, allowing small businesses to harness the capabilities of agentic commerce without compromising security.

In an increasingly AI-driven world, adapting to these technological innovations is essential for small business owners. By leveraging the benefits of the Trusted Agent Protocol and Akamai’s advanced systems, businesses can not only enhance their security posture but also improve customer experiences, ultimately positioning themselves for success in the evolving digital marketplace.

For further details, refer to the original announcement from Visa here.