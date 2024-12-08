Alibaba Launches AI-Powered E-Commerce Design Tool “Pic Copilot” in the U.S.

Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group has officially introduced Pic Copilot, an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) e-commerce design tool tailored for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the United States. The platform aims to help businesses cut photography and design costs while enhancing sales performance, marking Alibaba’s latest effort to empower SMEs through technology.

Pic Copilot integrates 12 AI-powered design tools, enabling SMEs to streamline tasks like background editing, image and video enhancements, virtual try-ons, and ad generation. According to Alibaba, the tool leverages real-world e-commerce data to improve the effectiveness of product visuals.

The AI behind Pic Copilot uses a data annotation method designed to focus on sales metrics. By analyzing the impact of various image background elements across 240 product categories, the tool prioritizes features that drive click-through rates over purely aesthetic improvements. Alibaba reports that initial trials of the tool have delivered double-digit average increases in click-through rates for users.

Features Tailored to U.S. Businesses

The U.S. launch of Pic Copilot brings several localized features:

Virtual Try-On Functionality : Designed to cater to multiple skin tones and body types, the platform includes over 160 models across four major skin tones. Businesses can also upload their own photos, enabling entrepreneurs to act as models for their product imagery.

: Designed to cater to multiple skin tones and body types, the platform includes over 160 models across four major skin tones. Businesses can also upload their own photos, enabling entrepreneurs to act as models for their product imagery. Holiday-Themed Templates: Pic Copilot offers U.S.-specific design templates tailored to national holidays such as Independence Day, Thanksgiving, and St. Patrick’s Day, providing ready-made solutions for marketing campaigns.

These features aim to reduce the need for professional photoshoots, saving time and costs for small business owners.

Proven Success During Black Friday Trials

Pic Copilot underwent a trial run during Black Friday, with over 35,000 users worldwide creating marketing materials using the platform. Content generated for Black Friday campaigns was used more than 200,000 times, with participants reporting average savings of over $200 each.

The tool’s virtual try-on feature proved particularly popular, enabling over 10,000 merchants to generate more than 80,000 model images, saving thousands in photography expenses per merchant.

Incentives for U.S. SMEs

To encourage adoption among U.S. businesses, Alibaba is offering 50 free credits to new users of Pic Copilot. This introductory offer allows SMEs to create or update marketing materials for up to 15 products at no cost. Early data indicates strong engagement, with more than 60% of users opting to renew their marketing materials after the trial period.