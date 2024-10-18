Amaze Partners with Adobe Express to Revolutionize Creator Commerce

Amaze, a provider of creator-powered commerce solutions, has announced a strategic integration with Adobe Express.

This partnership, unveiled today at Adobe Max, allows creators to access Adobe’s world-class design tools directly through the Spring by Amaze platform.

The collaboration simplifies the process of designing, launching, and selling products, providing creators with professional-grade design capabilities within one seamless platform.

A New Era of Creator Commerce

Starting today, creators using Spring will have the ability to design stunning graphics, apply them to products, and bring them to market faster than ever. T

he integration of Adobe Express into Spring allows creators to transform their product designs using Adobe’s intuitive tools, making it easier for them to launch unique and high-quality products.

With the rapid growth of the creator commerce landscape, this partnership comes at a pivotal time. A Pew Research Center report highlights that nearly one-third of adult social media users have purchased products after seeing them promoted by influencers or content creators.

However, most creators only earn a fraction of profits through affiliate marketing or promotions for other brands. By creating and selling their own products, creators can capture a larger share of the revenue and strengthen their personal brands.

While many creators have struggled with the complexities of design and product development, Amaze’s collaboration with Adobe Express is aimed at eliminating those barriers.

With Spring handling printing, shipping, manufacturing, and distribution, creators can now focus solely on designing and promoting their products.

Simplifying Design, Amplifying Success

The integration of Adobe Express goes beyond basic design tools, providing creators with new levels of creative freedom. Powered by Adobe’s generative AI, creators can turn simple text prompts into professional-grade visuals with ease. This allows even those with limited design experience to create stunning products that will resonate with their audiences. Additionally, creators have access to thousands of professionally designed templates, fonts, and assets from Adobe’s extensive library, making the design process more efficient and customizable.

Key Features of the Amaze and Adobe Express Integration: