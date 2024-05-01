Amazon Unveils New Grants Program in Conjunction with Small Business Month

Amazon Business has launched its 2024 Small Business Grants program, announcing more than $250,000 in grants to support small businesses throughout the United States.

This initiative is part of Amazon’s commitment to help small business owners during its annual Small Business Month.

The grants program is designed to help small businesses grow and succeed. This year, Amazon will award one grand prize, four finalist prizes, and ten semi-finalist prizes totaling more than $250,000. Small businesses that currently use Amazon Business and make $1 million or less in annual sales are eligible to apply.

Besides cash, the winners will receive a free one-year subscription to Business Prime and a range of products from Amazon Devices and Amazon Basics. The deadline for applications is May 24, 2024, and winners will be announced on July 22, 2024. Applications can be submitted at www.amazon.com/smallbusinessgrant.

Reflecting on the benefits of the program, the 2023 grand prize winner was GiftAMeal, a company from St. Louis that donates a meal for every photo taken of a meal at a partner restaurant. With the $25,000 grant they received last year, they expanded their service to more states, helping more people in need.

Andrew Glantz, founder and CEO of GiftAMeal, shared, “The Amazon Business grant allowed us to continue to serve underrepresented communities and provide meals to people who need it the most.”

Shelley Salomon, Vice President of Amazon Business Worldwide, highlighted the company’s focus on helping small businesses make a big impact in their communities. “We are very passionate about driving education and getting funds to small businesses who are making a difference locally,” Salomon said.

In addition to financial support, Amazon has launched the Small Business Success Studio, a free online resource that offers educational tools for entrepreneurs. This platform aims to help small business owners learn essential skills in finance, marketing, procurement, and operations, which are crucial for their growth and sustainability.