Amazon Ads Launches New AI Tools for Advertisers: AI Creative Studio and Audio Generator

At unBoxed 2024, Amazon Ads announced the launch of two new AI-powered tools, AI Creative Studio and Audio Generator.

These new generative AI tools are designed to break creative barriers and expand opportunities for advertisers across various media types, including images, video, and audio.

The tools aim to help brands of all sizes create engaging content while simplifying ad creation and scaling reach.

With the introduction of Audio Generator, Amazon Ads expands its suite of AI-powered creative tools—previously including Image Generator and Video Generator. These tools allow brands to connect with customers throughout their shopping journey by offering flexible, self-service solutions for creating and launching new campaign creatives.

According to Amazon Ads, brands that used Image Generator between October 2023 and June 2024 experienced nearly 5% more sales per advertiser.

The AI Creative Studio offers a single platform for advertisers to conceptualize, create, and refresh ad content in various formats, helping brands streamline the ad-building process.

Whether it’s transforming product shots into videos or converting TV commercials into online ads, the AI Creative Studio helps advertisers generate innovative campaigns that reach customers at different stages of the marketing funnel.

AI Creative Studio: Explore, Create, and Publish Ads

AI Creative Studio consolidates Amazon Ads’ AI-powered image, video, and, in the future, audio generation tools into a single experience. This platform allows advertisers to research, generate, refine, and publish high-quality ad creatives based on product shots, product pages, or existing ad content. Advertisers can also access the AI Gallery, a content hub featuring recreatable ad formats and designs for inspiration.

Using AI Creative Studio, advertisers can:

Upload assets and generate various concepts, adjusting them with different styles, lighting, camera angles, colors, and tones.

Transform product photos into a series of short videos or live images tailored for Amazon platforms, including Prime Video, Twitch, and Amazon.com.

Save ads to their creative asset library for easy campaign activation.

Audio Generator: Simplifying Audio Ad Creation

The Audio Generator tool enables advertisers to create interactive audio ads in minutes, making audio advertising more accessible to brands. Advertisers can input their Amazon-listed product, and Audio Generator will automatically create a voiceover script. They can select the voice, tone, and background music to produce a 30-second interactive audio ad. These audio ads can complement display, video, and sponsored ad campaigns.

Advertisers can also tweak the script and tone, test variations, and optimize ad performance. Each audio ad includes interactive elements, such as “Alexa, add to cart,” with more features expected to roll out in the future.

Both AI Creative Studio and Audio Generator are currently available in beta for U.S. advertisers. Audio Generator can be accessed through Amazon DSP, while AI Creative Studio is available through the Amazon Ads platform.

To learn more about the announcements at unBoxed 2024, visit ads.amazon.com. Brands interested in AI Creative Studio can learn more on the Amazon Ads website.