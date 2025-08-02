Amazon and Techstars Launch Bootcamps to Empower Diverse Startup Founders

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Techstars have teamed up to launch a groundbreaking initiative—the AWS Impact Bootcamps—to support underrepresented startup founders around the world. Set to kick off in September 2025, this program aims to provide essential resources for entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds, addressing the imbalance in opportunity faced by many.

Dr. Nashlie Sephus, AWS’s Principal AI/ML Tech Evangelist, emphasized, “Talent is equally distributed, but opportunity is not.” This initiative builds on AWS’s $30 million commitment made in 2022 to enhance support for Black, Women, Latino, and LGBTQIA+ founders. The new bootcamp program aims to extend this support even further, reaching innovators from Atlanta to Tokyo.

For small business owners, the AWS Impact Bootcamps offer several pivotal benefits. Each bootcamp provides a two-day intense training experience that includes hands-on technical instruction, expert business coaching, and direct access to a network of mentors and investors. Founders will also receive $5,000 in AWS promotional credits to kickstart their cloud-based projects, a valuable resource in today’s digital landscape. With workshops managed locally by Techstars, participants can expect tailored support directly relevant to their market environments.

The first bootcamp will occur in Atlanta on September 8-9, 2025, with subsequent locations planned for Mexico City, London, Berlin, and Tokyo. This diverse global footprint ensures that startups from various regions can engage and benefit from the program. Participating founders need to identify as members of an underrepresented community or display engagement with such communities, underlining the initiative’s commitment to fostering inclusivity.

David Cohen, Founder and CEO of Techstars, articulated the venture’s ethos, stating, “This partnership with AWS will allow us to reach founders we might not otherwise meet and give them the mentorship and guidance they need to scale.” This sentiment speaks directly to the common challenges faced by small business owners in securing mentorship and funding opportunities.

The potential applications of skills learned in the bootcamp extend well beyond the immediate technical training. Founders will have the chance to apply for the prestigious AWS Founder Retreat. This exclusive event includes investor meetings and the opportunity to secure grants of up to $50,000, along with additional AWS credits, further solidifying the resources available to small businesses.

However, small business owners considering participation should also be aware of potential challenges. While the program equips founders with resources and access, the competitive nature of bootcamp applications might pose a barrier for some. Potential applicants must demonstrate clear needs for cloud technology and show that they are either self-funded, angel-backed, or have raised capital up to a Series A. This requirement can narrow the field considerably, making it crucial for interested founder teams to prepare robust applications that clearly outline their vision and needs.

Overall, the AWS Impact Bootcamps represent a significant step forward in addressing the gaps in support for underrepresented founders. As small businesses navigate an increasingly complex and digital landscape, programs like these provide a vital lifeline.

For further details on the AWS Impact Bootcamps, including application procedures, visit the AWS website.

This initiative not only reflects AWS’s commitment to diversity but also sets a promising precedent for inclusive entrepreneurship, providing underrepresented founders with the tools they need to succeed. As the bootcamps roll out, they could pave the way for innovative ideas and solutions to flourish within marginalized communities across the globe.