Amazon Reports Record-Breaking Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales Event

Amazon has reported record-breaking sales during its Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday shopping event, marking the largest 12-day holiday shopping period in the company’s history. The event, running from November 21 through December 2, saw unprecedented numbers of items sold and significant participation from small and medium-sized businesses.

The 12-day shopping period outpaced all previous years, with millions of Echo and Fire TV devices sold, including the latest Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick 4K, which were among the top-selling products. In the U.S., top categories included Electronics, Toys, and Beauty. High-demand items ranged from Beats headphones and Samsung TVs to Barbie dolls, Shark vacuums, and Medicube beauty products.

Independent sellers, which account for more than 60% of Amazon’s sales during the event, also had their most successful season. Popular offerings from small businesses included products from JLab, Blissy, and Luxe Weavers.

Amazon claims customers saved billions during the event, capitalizing on discounts across categories. A study by ecommerce analytics firm Profitero noted that Amazon’s prices averaged 14% lower than competitors for the eighth consecutive year, underscoring its aggressive pricing strategy.

“We know how much our customers appreciate saving money, and our customers saved billions with us during this year’s holiday shopping event,” said Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores.

The shopping season continues, with Amazon promoting additional discounts through December. Between December 3-14, customers can save up to 40% on brands like Columbia, Hugo Boss, and Lacoste. The Holiday Shop offers options for themed gifts, stocking stuffers under $10, and premium selections.

Prime members benefit from free Same-Day and One-Day Delivery on tens of millions of items, with over 300 million products available with free Prime shipping. The company’s Amazon Day program consolidates deliveries, reducing packaging waste and emissions by 20%.

Amazon is leaning on artificial intelligence to streamline holiday shopping. Its AI-powered tools, such as Rufus, a conversational shopping assistant, and Amazon Lens, a visual search feature, are designed to help customers find products faster and make more informed decisions. The Virtual Holiday Shop offers an immersive, 3D experience for browsing and purchasing curated holiday items.