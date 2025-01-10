What is the Amazon Brand Registry? Your Ultimate Guide

If you’re a brand owner who’s been considering registering your brand with Amazon, then you’re in the right place. In this post, we’ll discuss everything you need to know about the Amazon Brand Registry, including what it is, who can join, and the benefits of enrolling. We’ll also provide a step-by-step guide on how to get started. So, whether you’re just starting out or are looking for ways to protect your brand, read on for all the information you need.

What Is The Amazon Brand Registry Program?

The Amazon Brand Registry Program enables businesses to safeguard their intellectual property rights on the Amazon platform. This program offers advanced brand content features that assist businesses in effectively managing and protecting their branding. Joining this proactive brand protection initiative is free, and businesses can conveniently apply online.

Why Your Business Should Be Part of the Amazon Brand Registry

The Amazon brand registry system is designed to safeguard businesses against counterfeit products being sold on the platform. The features of the Amazon brand registry offer various advantages for businesses, including:

Track your products more easily. This feature allows businesses to track their products throughout the Amazon marketplace from within their brand registry dashboard and identify which sellers are listing them without permission.

Manage your product information. The Amazon brand registry provides businesses with enhanced control over the details displayed on their listings, including product titles, descriptions, images, and pricing.

Prevent other businesses from registering your brand name. The registry will allow businesses to pre-emptively block others from registering their brand name as a trademark. This feature is only available to businesses that have registered their brand name as a trademark.

Get help from Amazon to remove infringing listings. Once a business has registered its brand, it can contact Amazon and request that infringing listings be removed. So if you find that someone is selling counterfeit products of your business, you can take action and have them removed from the site.

Qualify for exclusive product features. The brand registry opens up access to exclusive product features, such as enhanced Brand Content (formerly A+ Content). This allows businesses to showcase their products in a more engaging way on their listing.

Amazon Brand Registry Requirements

To become part of the Amazon Brand Registry and have a brand registered in their system, businesses must fulfill the following requirements:

Active Registered Trademark

To enroll in the Amazon Brand Registry, businesses need to possess an active registered trademark for their brand name with the United States trademark authority. This trademark can be a word mark, logo, or any other type that is registered with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office). In Europe, this process is handled through the European Union Intellectual Property Office.

Exclusive Rights to Use Brand Name

The business must have exclusive rights to use the brand name on Amazon. This means that the brand name cannot be used by any other business on Amazon.

The Mark Cannot Be Generic or Descriptive

The trademarked brand name cannot be generic or descriptive. This means that it cannot be a word that describes the products or services that you sell. For example, you cannot trademark the word “shoes” as a brand name for your shoe business.

Proof of Use of the Mark in Commerce

The business must be using the trademarked brand name in commerce. This means that the brand name must be used on products, packaging, marketing materials, or for other commercial uses. Amazon will require businesses to provide proof of use when they apply for the registry.

Sale Availability on Amazon

The products that bear the trademarked brand name must be available for sale on Amazon. This requirement is necessary so that Amazon can verify that the business is using the brand name in commerce.

How Do You Become a Registered Brand on Amazon?

Setting up a brand registry account involves a few straightforward steps, including completing an Amazon brand registry application. Let’s go over each of these steps.

1. Review Eligibility Requirements

Before starting the application process, businesses should first review the eligibility requirements to make sure they meet all the criteria. As we discussed earlier, businesses must have an active registered trademark for their brand name and they must be using the trademarked brand name in commerce.

2. Sign in to the Amazon Brand Registry

Next, businesses will need to sign in to the brand registry. To do this, they will need to have an Amazon seller account. If they don’t have an Amazon seller account, they can create one quickly and easily.

3. Enroll Your Brand

Once businesses have signed in, they can begin the enrollment process. This process includes providing information about your brand and your trademark. Amazon will then review this information to determine if your brand is eligible for the registry.

4. Provide Additional Information (if necessary)

If Amazon needs more information, they will contact the business through email. The business will have 10 days to supply the requested information.

Do You Need a Brand Registry to Sell on Amazon?

Businesses are not required to have a brand registry account to sell on Amazon. However, there are many benefits to having a brand registered with Amazon. For example, businesses with a brand registry can create enhanced brand content for their product listings. This allows businesses to showcase their products in a more engaging and informative way.

Additionally, businesses with a brand registry can register their trademarks with Amazon’s IP Accelerator program. This program helps businesses protect their intellectual property and ensure that their products are not being sold by counterfeiters. Finally, businesses with a brand registry can participate in Amazon’s Brand Gating program. This program allows businesses to restrict who can sell their products on Amazon.

How Much Does Brand Registry Amazon Cost?

There is no cost to create a brand registry account on Amazon. However, businesses will need to have a registered trademark for their brand name that’s active. The cost of registering a trademark varies depending on the country in which the trademark is registered. In the United States, this can cost between $225 and $2,000.