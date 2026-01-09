Amazon Business Enhances Prime Membership with Key Tools for SMBs

Amazon Business has recently rolled out a suite of new benefits for its Business Prime members, specifically tailored for small and midsize businesses (SMBs) looking to streamline their operations and cut costs. With a focus on partnerships with Intuit QuickBooks, CrowdStrike, and Gusto, Amazon aims to equip SMBs with tools that enhance financial management, bolster cybersecurity, and simplify human resources tasks.

The introduction of these features allows Business Prime members to potentially save nearly $1,000 annually alongside existing benefits like fast shipping and flexible payment options. “Small business owners wear a lot of hats — accountant, HR manager, IT lead — sometimes all before lunch,” said Todd Heimes, VP at Amazon Business. This new offering is designed to relieve some of that burden, letting entrepreneurs focus more on their core business functions.

Integrating QuickBooks for Financial Management

Starting in 2026, Business Prime members can subscribe to QuickBooks Online Simple Start for just $180 per year, representing a 60% discount off the standard rate. This tool provides a whole host of financial management functionalities, automating tasks such as payment processing and bookkeeping. It simplifies cash flow management and is especially beneficial for businesses seeking clarity in their financial operations.

Members who want to take advantage of this benefit will need to activate it via their Business Prime benefits page and establish an account with Intuit. By integrating financial management tools directly into their operations, small companies can save both time and money—key resources often in short supply for business owners.

Enhancing Cybersecurity with CrowdStrike

In an era where cyber threats loom large, CrowdStrike Falcon Go offers a compelling solution for Business Prime members. This enterprise-grade cybersecurity platform is now available at no additional cost for those on the Essentials plan and higher. With AI-enhanced features for detecting threats and stopping breaches, CrowdStrike aims to provide robust protection against increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks, a major concern for SMBs that may lack dedicated security teams.

This complimentary offering ensures businesses can stay secure without the heavy financial burden often associated with high-level cybersecurity solutions. Members can easily set up Falcon Go via their Business Prime benefits portal, gaining peace of mind against the evolving threat landscape.

Streamlining HR and Payroll Processes with Gusto

Additionally, SMBs can now access Gusto’s payroll and HR platform at 70% off their first 12 months, a significant reduction that can ease administrative strain. Gusto provides an all-in-one solution for hiring, onboarding, payroll, and benefits administration. This benefit is crucial for small businesses aiming to ensure compliance and streamline operations without getting bogged down in manual tasks.

To redeem this offer, Business Prime members must activate it via their benefits page and set up an account with Gusto. This not only saves valuable hours each week but also allows owners to focus more on growth and strategy rather than administrative details.

Business Prime’s Broader Value Proposition

These new benefits augment existing advantages of Business Prime, which include fast free shipping on millions of items, powerful analytics, and other purchasing controls. Last year, Business Prime members reportedly saved more than $750 million globally on shipping fees, evidencing the program’s substantial value. Becoming a member can also lead to additional opportunities for savings through exclusive deals and the Amazon Business Prime American Express Card.

For SMBs operating on tight budgets and with limited resources, refining tools and partnerships like these can make a considerable difference. However, while the benefits sound appealing, small business owners should consider the time and resources required for implementation, particularly with the integration of new platforms. They should also contemplate their existing systems and whether these new tools will effectively integrate with current workflows.

With annualized sales of over $35 billion, Amazon Business continues to evolve and adapt to the needs of businesses, making it a strategic partner for companies of all sizes, including the vital SMB sector.

For further details, read the full announcement at the original press release: Amazon Business Press Release.