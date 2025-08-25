Amazon Business Expands Global Selection by 25%, Boosts Small Sellers

Amazon Business, reaching a significant milestone in its evolution, now serves over eight million organizations worldwide, marking its tenth anniversary in a dynamic business landscape. This platform not only provides everyday low prices but significantly enhances access to hundreds of millions of products—25% more than last year—further supporting the growth of small businesses and large corporations alike.

The recent growth in the Amazon Business ecosystem is underscored by a notable uptick in the number of items offered by small business sellers, which surged by nearly 80% globally year-over-year. This commitment to empowering small businesses is part of Amazon’s broader strategy to foster a diverse supplier network while delivering value to all levels of organizations.

Shelley Salomon, Global Vice President for Amazon Business, highlighted the importance of streamlined operations: “When organizations partner with Amazon Business, they’re not just shopping—they’re streamlining their supply chain while saving time and money through powerful tools designed specifically for business needs.” This reflects Amazon’s intention to not just provide products, but to serve as a strategic ally for businesses striving to optimize their operations.

Amazon Business stands out with its competitive pricing strategies and purchasing analytics, enabling organizations to better track their spending and manage their resources efficiently. For instance, U.S. groups saved over $150 million in the first half of the year through quantity discounts—benefits that are particularly advantageous for small businesses. Last year alone, global small business clients saved more than $70 million, illustrating the tangible financial relief that bulk purchasing can provide.

The platform includes various cost-saving features tailored for small businesses. Guided Buying, for one, helps direct employees toward preferred products, maintaining compliance with predetermined spending limits. This functionality not only reduces unexpected costs but fosters a culture of financial prudence within organizations. Similarly, the Spend Analytics tool offers valuable insights into spending patterns, allowing businesses to identify potential savings and enhance their negotiation strategies.

For busy entrepreneurs, the breadth of selection on Amazon Business is a game-changer. By providing access to a vast array of products—everything from office supplies to specialized industrial equipment—Amazon facilitates a comprehensive shopping experience tailored to individual business requirements. The growth of the platform’s offerings means that small businesses now have more options than ever to find exactly what they need for their operations.

However, as with any significant change in procurement practices, there may be challenges to navigate. Small business owners might want to consider the learning curve associated with using new tools like Guided Buying and Spend Analytics. Integrating these tools into existing workflows could require an initial investment in time and resources. Additionally, while the vast selection is beneficial, it might also lead to decision fatigue if not managed effectively.

Amazon Business also emphasizes convenience in delivery, acknowledging that various organizations have distinct logistical needs. Businesses can select delivery timeframes that align with their operational hours and designate delivery points that best suit their location. Innovations such as direct pallet delivery aim to simplify the receiving process while minimizing environmental impact—ideal for businesses looking to streamline operations without sacrificing responsibility.

Membership in Business Prime offers even more significant savings and expedited delivery options. Last year, Business Prime members collectively saved over $750 million in shipping fees, showcasing the financial incentives that can enhance a business’s bottom line. The service also allows businesses to take advantage of rapid delivery—within the past year, nearly half of global orders arrived on the same or the next day.

Moving forward, Amazon Business aims to continuously innovate and expand its offerings, thus solidifying its role as a vital partner to businesses of all sizes. Through tailored features designed for unique purchasing requirements—alongside an extensive product catalog—Amazon Business embodies the potential for small businesses to save time and optimize expenditures.

As the business landscape evolves, Amazon’s focus remains steadfast on ensuring that organizations have the necessary tools and support to succeed. For small business owners seeking to reignite growth or financial efficiency, the opportunities presented by Amazon Business may serve as a strategic advantage in a competitive market.

For further insights and developments, visit the original press release: Amazon Business Press Release.