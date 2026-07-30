Amazon Business Hits $60 Billion in Annual Sales, Streamlining Procurement for Millions

Amazon Business has recently reported an impressive milestone: $60 billion in annualized gross sales, serving over 11 million organizations worldwide. This growth is particularly relevant to small business owners who are keen to streamline their purchasing processes while maximizing savings.

Since its launch in the U.S. in 2015, Amazon Business has rapidly expanded, now supporting hundreds of thousands of small businesses and a range of larger organizations, including 97 of the Fortune 100 companies. The platform’s growth reflects its utility across various sectors, from healthcare and education to hospitality and manufacturing. Notably, more than 1.8 million new organizations joined Amazon Business in just the first half of this year, highlighting its increasing appeal.

“Amazon Business has made it easier for our teams to get what they need, when they need it,” said Scott Thompson, vice president of logistics at Carnival Corporation. This sentiment resonates with many business owners who know how time-consuming procurement tasks can be.

Organizations are increasingly looking for an experience that marries the convenience of consumer shopping with the specific needs of business purchasing. Amazon Business aims to deliver this by offering a broad selection, everyday low prices, and tools that provide visibility and control over spending. For small business owners, these benefits translate into an opportunity to streamline procurement while keeping costs manageable.

Recently, Amazon Business has introduced several new tools aimed at enhancing the purchasing experience for businesses. For example, AI-powered tools help organizations identify savings opportunities by analyzing spending patterns and suggesting cost-effective purchasing strategies. The “Savings Insights” feature lets businesses know where they can save money, while “Spend Anomaly Monitoring” alerts them to unusual purchases, which is essential for preventing overspending.

Moreover, the platform has significantly broadened its product selection, offering hundreds of millions of items. This includes a diverse range of categories, from office supplies to groceries. Such an extensive selection allows businesses to consolidate their purchases from multiple vendors, simplifying supply chain management and reducing the administrative burden of managing numerous accounts.

Amazon Business has also made strides in optimizing delivery services for business customers. With the launch of dedicated delivery trucks across 13 states in the U.S., the company aims to provide faster and more reliable service tailored to the needs of businesses. These specialized trucks are designed for loading docks and office locations, featuring scheduled delivery windows that cater specifically to business operations.

For small businesses considering the role of Amazon Business in their procurement strategy, it’s vital to weigh both the benefits and potential challenges. While the platform offers convenience and cost savings, small business owners must ensure that they have the capability to leverage its features effectively. For instance, managing controls on spending and approving purchases could require additional administrative oversight.

Furthermore, while Amazon Business makes it easier to access a wide range of products, there’s a need for businesses to remain vigilant about supplier relationships. Relying too heavily on one platform can risk losing out on the benefits of local suppliers or specialized vendors who may offer superior service or unique products.

The Prime Business membership adds another layer of value, promising savings on shipping fees and providing access to additional features that can enhance procurement efficiency. Last year alone, Prime Business members saved over $880 million globally, emphasizing the financial benefits that such membership can provide.

To further support small businesses, Amazon Business has recently introduced partnerships with platforms like QuickBooks and Gusto, offering solutions for payroll, cybersecurity, and accounting integrated with purchasing. These innovations can help smaller enterprises streamline their operations, allowing them to focus more on growth rather than administrative tasks.

In summary, Amazon Business has emerged as a powerful tool for small business owners, combining convenience, savings, and an expansive product selection. As businesses increasingly seek efficiency in their procurement processes, platforms like Amazon Business present substantial opportunities. Small business owners who embrace this digital transformation will not only save time and money; they will also position themselves to adapt more readily to the demands of a rapidly changing marketplace.

For more details on Amazon Business and its offerings, visit Amazon Business. More about their recent milestone can be found in the original press release.