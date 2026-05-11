Amazon Business Launches Same-Day Delivery for Fresh Groceries Nationwide

Amazon Business is revitalizing the way small businesses approach procurement by launching Same-Day Delivery of fresh groceries across the U.S. This initiative aims to provide convenience and efficiency to small business owners who are increasingly seeking versatile solutions for their everyday needs.

As one of the leading grocers in the U.S., with over $150 billion in gross sales, Amazon is positioned to enhance the grocery shopping experience for companies of all sizes. From small cafes to large corporate offices, businesses can now add thousands of fresh grocery items—including dairy, produce, and baked goods—to their existing Amazon Business orders.

In total, this service is available in over 2,300 cities and towns nationwide. “We’re continuously innovating to make business buying simpler, faster, and more cost-effective for our customers,” said Shelley Salomon, VP of Amazon Business. This commitment to convenience comes during a time where businesses are looking to streamline operations and reduce the complexity of their supply chain.

The ability to combine grocery orders with everyday business essentials such as office supplies is particularly noteworthy. Business customers can stock their break rooms with fruit, coffee, and snacks, while ordering printer ink and paper—all through a single platform. Such convenience could appeal especially to small business owners who often juggle multiple suppliers and complicated procurement processes.

For Business Prime members, the service enhances value even further. Orders over $25 qualify for free Same-Day Delivery in most areas, allowing businesses to stay agile without incurring extra shipping costs. Those without a Prime membership can still benefit from Same-Day Delivery for a fee, streamlining their grocery procurement without being beholden to minimum order sizes.

The logistics behind this offering also warrants attention. Amazon leverages an advanced temperature-controlled fulfillment network to ensure the quality of perishables. Each item undergoes a six-point quality check before delivery, which provides confidence and assurance for business owners concerned about the freshness of their groceries. Additionally, items with Amazon’s Freshness Guarantee badge reinforce quality, ensuring that businesses receive what they expect—fresh, high-quality food.

However, while the opportunity for small businesses to integrate grocery procurement into their purchasing process is significant, there are some potential challenges to consider. Delivery windows must align with a company’s operating hours to ensure that perishable goods are received and stored properly. Business owners will need to create a system for managing delivery times effectively, especially if those hours are irregular or demand fluctuates seasonally.

Moreover, while the integration of groceries into an already expansive Amazon Business catalog simplifies ordering, small business owners must evaluate whether consolidating suppliers may impact pricing or choice. Local grocery suppliers could offer competitive pricing or unique products that might not be available through Amazon, raising a question of whether a single-source provider is always the best option.

As the grocery delivery service expands through 2026, Amazon Business aims to better serve smaller organizations alongside larger enterprises. Since its founding in the U.S. in 2015, Amazon Business has grown significantly, serving more than eight million organizations globally. This move further solidifies Amazon’s role as a strategic partner for businesses seeking a reliable supply chain solution, offering everything from office supplies to gourmet snacks for employees and clients.

For small businesses looking to simplify their procurement processes and reduce the time spent managing multiple vendors, the integration of fresh groceries into Amazon Business could be a game changer. As quoted by Salomon, the focus remains on making buying “easier” and “more cost-effective,” which is a solid strategy for small business owners striving for efficiency.

Small business owners interested in exploring these grocery options can visit the Same-Day Store within Amazon Business. Leveraging this new service could be a smart move for businesses looking to enhance their operations and satisfy their employees and customers with fresh, quality products.

For more insights, visit the original press release here.