Amazon Launches Business Prime Rewards and Offers Discounted Business Prime Memberships

Amazon Business has announced the introduction of Business Prime Rewards, a new benefit for Business Prime members, offering up to $1,000 annually in rewards on qualifying purchases. This program is designed to help business buyers save money while shopping on Amazon Business. Additionally, Amazon Business is offering a nearly 95% discount on Business Prime Essentials membership for new customers and Prime members with Business Prime Duo memberships.

Business Prime Rewards allows Business Prime members to earn rewards for their purchases and redeem them for future orders. These rewards can be applied during checkout, with 100 points equaling $1, and can be used on any qualifying purchase. However, rewards cannot be used on digital items or gift cards, and points expire 12 months after being issued.

Todd Heimes, Vice President of Amazon Business, emphasized the importance of this new program: “From the neighborhood cafe to the local firehouse, small and medium-sized businesses are the heart of communities across the country, and Amazon Business is committed to championing their growth through our unmatched selection, deep discounts, and rewards. Our customers have been asking for a rewards program, and we’ve listened. Business Prime Rewards gives these entrepreneurs money back just for doing their usual business shopping.”

Key Features of Business Prime Rewards:

Earn up to $1,000 annually : Business Prime members can earn rewards on Amazon Business purchases.

: Business Prime members can earn rewards on Amazon Business purchases. 2% back on Amazon Private Brands : Members can now earn 2% back on purchases from Amazon private label brands, such as Amazon Essentials.

: Members can now earn 2% back on purchases from Amazon private label brands, such as Amazon Essentials. Rewards Dashboard: Members can track offers, rewards history, and points balance in the Business Prime Rewards dashboard.

Discounted Business Prime Memberships:

Amazon Business is also offering discounted memberships for Business Prime Essentials. New members can join for just $9.99 in their first year, a significant discount from the regular annual fee of $179. Existing Business Prime Duo members can also upgrade to Essentials for the same price. Business Prime Duo remains free for any Amazon Business customer with a personal Prime account.

Business Prime Essentials allows users to add up to three members and includes Spend Visibility and Guided Buying, in addition to the features of the Business Prime Duo plan, which provides fast, free business delivery and other tools to help small businesses manage purchases.