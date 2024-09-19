Amazon Expands Buy with Prime and Multi-Channel Fulfillment with New Capabilities and More Brands

Amazon today announced new enhancements to its direct-to-customer offerings, Buy with Prime and Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment (MCF), during its Accelerate seller conference.

These enhancements are designed to help merchants grow their businesses on their own websites and other sales channels beyond Amazon.com. Both services continue to experience significant growth, with new features aimed at making it easier for businesses to scale, attract new customers, and increase sales.

Significant Growth for Buy with Prime

Since its launch in 2022, Buy with Prime has seen considerable momentum. So far this year, orders placed through merchants’ websites using Buy with Prime have increased by more than 45% year-over-year, and merchants have seen an average 16% increase in revenue per shopper by offering the service.

Additionally, more than 50% more Prime members have shopped using Buy with Prime this year.

The service, which allows shoppers to use their Amazon Prime benefits on participating merchants’ websites, saw a 300% increase in orders during Prime Day 2024. The number of merchants offering Buy with Prime has grown by more than 25% year-over-year, with new brands including IZOD, Elizabeth Arden, Dollar Shave Club, and others now available to shoppers.

New Advertising Solutions to Drive Merchant Growth

To help merchants attract more customers, Amazon is launching two new advertising solutions:

Amazon DSP for Buy with Prime : This allows merchants to use Amazon’s Demand-Side Platform (DSP) to create ad campaigns using product-level shopping signals from Amazon.com and their own websites to drive traffic to their ecommerce platforms. Over 80% of merchants using this feature have reported meeting or exceeding their return on ad spend (ROAS) goals.

: This allows merchants to use Amazon’s Demand-Side Platform (DSP) to create ad campaigns using product-level shopping signals from Amazon.com and their own websites to drive traffic to their ecommerce platforms. Over using this feature have reported meeting or exceeding their return on ad spend (ROAS) goals. TikTok Ads with Delivery Estimates: Buy with Prime merchants will soon be able to display the Prime brand and real-time delivery estimates in their TikTok ads, driving traffic directly to their websites.

Expanded Payment Options and Checkout Enhancements

Amazon is also expanding the checkout options for Buy with Prime:

PayPal Integration : Shoppers can now use PayPal at checkout on participating Buy with Prime websites. Starting next year, Prime members will be able to link their Amazon and PayPal accounts, allowing them to automatically receive Prime shipping benefits when using PayPal.

: Shoppers can now use PayPal at checkout on participating Buy with Prime websites. Starting next year, Prime members will be able to link their Amazon and PayPal accounts, allowing them to automatically receive Prime shipping benefits when using PayPal. Shopify Checkout Integration: Shoppers can now purchase both Prime and non-Prime items together in one checkout through Shopify stores, further streamlining the shopping experience for customers.

Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment Sees Continued Growth

Amazon MCF, which allows merchants to leverage Amazon’s fulfillment network to pick, pack, and ship orders from channels beyond Amazon.com, has seen a 70% increase in total orders fulfilled this year. Currently serving over 200,000 U.S. merchants, MCF continues to provide flexible and scalable fulfillment solutions for businesses.

New enhancements to Amazon MCF include:

Faster Delivery : The standard delivery option has been reduced from 5 business days to 3 business days at no additional cost. This includes deliveries made 7 days a week.

: The standard delivery option has been reduced from 5 business days to 3 business days at no additional cost. This includes deliveries made 7 days a week. MCF Fast Badges : Merchants can now display real-time delivery estimates on their websites, giving shoppers more confidence in when their orders will arrive. This feature has helped merchants, such as sports apparel company NXTRND, increase revenue by 8.9% .

: Merchants can now display real-time delivery estimates on their websites, giving shoppers more confidence in when their orders will arrive. This feature has helped merchants, such as sports apparel company NXTRND, increase revenue by . Delivery Estimates in Ads: Starting this month, merchants will be able to display delivery estimates in their Google Shopping and TikTok ads, driving more traffic to their sites and boosting ROAS.