Amazon Launches New Business Credit Cards for Small Enterprises

Amazon is gearing up to enhance the financial landscape for small businesses by transitioning its credit card offerings to U.S. Bank and Mastercard. With the launch of two new products—the Prime Business Card and the Amazon Business Card—coming this spring, the retail giant promises a suite of rewards and features tailored specifically for the needs of small business owners.

The new credit cards will provide Amazon Prime members with an enticing 5% cash back on Amazon purchases, while non-Prime members will still enjoy a competitive 3% back. Additionally, both cards boast flexible credit terms and come with no annual fees, making them accessible options for small businesses looking to maximize their purchasing power.

“Convenient, rewarding payment options start with listening to the customer,” said Tai Koottatep, director and general manager of Worldwide B2B Payments & Lending at Amazon. He emphasized that through collaboration with U.S. Bank and Mastercard, Amazon aims to deliver rewards and management tools that small businesses have been asking for.

By integrating these new cards with its existing purchasing and spend management tools, Amazon is set to streamline the buying process for small business customers. This would enable them to make smarter purchasing decisions while also discovering potential cost savings.

Courtney Kelso, senior executive vice president of Payments: Consumer and Small Business at U.S. Bank, shares this vision. “We are excited to partner with Amazon and Mastercard to empower small businesses with meaningful rewards and easy-to-use tools to manage spending.” This reinforced commitment to offering value can attract small business owners who depend on effective financial management.

In an age where small businesses face multiple challenges, having reliable financial products is critical. Amazon’s partnership with U.S. Bank—a leading financial services provider with a large footprint in small business banking—could simplify the financial complexities many entrepreneurs encounter. U.S. Bank serves over 1.4 million clients and offers a wide range of integrated banking solutions.

Mastercard, too, aims to adapt to the evolving needs of small businesses. Eimear Creaven, president of Global Partnerships at Mastercard, pointed out that small enterprises are continuously modernizing to navigate change. “Together, we are bringing more value, security, and simplicity to the tools small businesses rely on every day, helping them operate and grow with greater confidence,” she stated.

Small business owners can look forward to potentially significant savings and new opportunities to earn rewards through their day-to-day purchases. The new card offerings promise broad acceptance across locations and security features that align with modern business needs.

However, while the prospects appear promising, small business owners should also consider potential challenges with this transition. Current American Express cardholders will need to adapt to a new card system, and they may want to weigh any rewards lost during this switch. Clear communication from Amazon and U.S. Bank about the transition will be vital to ensuring a smooth changeover.

Additionally, while the rewards are enticing, small business owners may have to stay attentive to the fine print and understand the thresholds that apply to earn back certain percentages, especially after reaching $150,000 in annual net purchases.

As these new cards hit the market, Amazon promises more details in the upcoming months, making it a point to keep customers informed. Small business owners can sign up to receive notifications and stay ahead of these developments.

Amazon’s commitment to supporting businesses reflects a growing trend in the retail and financial industries to simplify purchasing processes while maximizing value. This partnership could redefine how small businesses manage their finances, helping them to operate more efficiently and effectively in a competitive landscape.

For further details, visit the original press release here.