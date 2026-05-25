Amazon Launches New Business Credit Cards with Enhanced Rewards and Flexibility

Amazon has launched new credit cards tailored specifically for small businesses, potentially transforming how entrepreneurs manage their expenses and rewards. The Prime Business Card and the Amazon Business Card promise enhanced rewards, flexible financial options, and robust spend management without any annual fees.

Shelley Salomon, vice president of Amazon Business, emphasized the customer-driven design of these cards: “We heard from business customers that they wanted more from their card—more rewards outside of Amazon, more flexibility in how they pay, and more control over how their teams spend.”

These cards target small business owners looking for practical solutions to optimize their spending. For instance, the Prime Business Card rewards Prime members with a remarkable 5% back on U.S. purchases from Amazon Business, Amazon.com, Amazon Web Services, and Whole Foods Market, up to $150,000 annually. Non-Prime members using the Amazon Business Card will receive 3% back on similar purchases.

In an effort to cater to diverse business needs, both cards now offer rewards on spending beyond Amazon. Customers can earn 2% back on eligible purchases in their top three spending categories each statement cycle, along with 1% on other purchases. For travel expenses, cardholders can earn 5% back with the Prime Business Card or 3% with the Amazon Business Card when booking through the U.S. Bank Travel Center.

Cash flow management is another focus. The cards allow business owners to split eligible Amazon purchases into equal monthly installments at 0% APR for up to 12 months. This feature provides financial flexibility, enabling small firms to better navigate their cash flow without the burden of annual fees.

Advanced tracking capabilities are a significant addition that appeals directly to entrepreneurs managing multiple expenses. The built-in spend management tools allow for real-time spending visibility, itemized reports enriched with Amazon transaction details, spending limits, and customizable virtual cards that empower businesses to control their expenses more effectively.

Courtney Kelso, senior executive vice president at U.S. Bank, reinforced the intent behind the new offerings. “We’re delivering a comprehensive financial toolkit that helps business owners manage cash flow, maximize rewards, and access the credit they need to seize opportunities when they arise.”

A notable advantage is the cards’ global acceptance. With Mastercard’s expansive network, these cards can be utilized at over 100 million locations worldwide. Security features include AI-powered fraud monitoring and Zero Liability protection, ensuring that transaction data remains secure.

In addition to the core offerings, cardholders have access to World Elite Mastercard features and an automatic savings program that provides rebates on business expenses like gas, dining, and travel. Eimear Creaven, president at Mastercard, stated, “With built-in security, global acceptance, and automatic savings on the expenses they rely on most, these cards deliver real, everyday value.”

However, small business owners should consider some potential challenges. The emphasis on maximizing rewards may lead to overspending if not carefully monitored. Additionally, while the cards claim no annual fees, small business owners should scrutinize terms related to interest rates on cash withdrawals or other financial maneuvers.

Existing Amazon Business American Express cardholders will experience a seamless transition to new cards, with their rewards carrying over. Current users can expect their replacements to arrive by August 14.

Small business owners interested in applying for these new cards can do so at Amazon.com/businesscard-apply. For detailed information on benefits and the transition for existing cardholders, more resources are available through Amazon’s FAQs and transition timeline links.

These newly launched credit cards by Amazon aim to deliver a combination of practical financial benefits and enhanced rewards, making them a potentially valuable tool for small business owners navigating today’s complex marketplace. More details can be found in the original press release at Amazon Press Release.